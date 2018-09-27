WWE News: Solution for situations such as Liv Morgan being knocked out by Brie Bella pitched by X-Pac

WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan (left) and Brie Bella (center) use the Yes! Kicks as their signature move; with Bella botching said move against Liv Morgan (right)

What's the story?

On the 12360 Podcast, X-Pac addressed the recent incident which took place on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Brie Bella appeared to have botched a Yes! Kick spot during a 6-woman tag team mach on RAW, which resulted in the recipient of the kicks, Liv Morgan, being knocked out by a couple of kicks that struck her in the head.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) teamed up with Natalya in a 6-woman tag team match against The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Midway through the match, Brie and Morgan were the legal Superstars in the ring, and the former seemed to have control over the proceedings.

Morgan was on her knees when Brie performed her signature Yes! Kick spot--popularized by her husband Daniel Bryan--where she lands multiple kicks on her opponent's torso.

While Brie would land about 5 kicks on Morgan, the couple of final kicks hit Morgan right on the head--knocking The Riott Squad member out instantly...Morgan, to her credit, kicked out of the pinfall attempt which followed and was eventually dragged back to her corner and tagged out.

The heart of the matter

WWE veteran Sean Waltman aka X-Pac spoke about the aforesaid incident, and chimed in with his two cents on certain sections of the professional wrestling world criticizing Brie Bella and accusing her of being reckless.

X-Pac alluded that accidents like that do happen in the ring, and Brie can't really be blamed for it. Here are a few notes from what X-Pac said regarding the issue:

"The natural instinct when you get concussed, when you get knocked out, as soon as you come up is to get up and fight and keep going."

"It's a really weird experience. Because you all of a sudden are laying on the ground and there's this deja vu thing. It happens every time I have a concussion. Even last year in the U.K, I got knocked out and it was the same thing all of a sudden I am on the ground on the mat having deja vu going through my head." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Moreover, X-Pac explained that handling such a situation in the heat of the moment during a live television broadcast is incredibly tricky. He added that a key solution to handle such issues would be to take further steps so as to educate referees on how to act swiftly under such circumstances.

What's next?

Liv Morgan is currently booked to team up with Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan to take on Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6th in Australia.

However, the WWE will possibly find a replacement for Morgan in the forenamed match, due to her reportedly having suffered a concussion from the legitimate kicks she ate on RAW.

