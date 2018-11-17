WWE News: Starrcade special to air on WWE Network

Starrcade is making its way to the WWE Network

What's the story?

WWE brought back WCW's iconic Starrcade event last year, opting to turn it into a star-studded live event. Starrcade 2017 took place in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the first Starrcade appeared back in 1983. Though we weren't able to watch anything from last year's event, it seems that the WWE has decided to go a different route this year.

In case you didn't know...

This year's Starrcade event will feature three championship matches, along with a huge Steel Cage Match featuring AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Seth Rollins will defend his Intercontinental Championship against his former friend Dean Ambrose, and Rey Mysterio will challenge the Cheapshot Artist Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title.

Adding the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Bar definitely makes this a can't miss event.

However, up until now, it was assumed that the WWE wouldn't broadcast any part of the event. Last year, the only sneak peek the company gave the fans who weren't in attendance was the entrance of Dustin Rhodes, who returned to his "The Natural" monicker for one night only.

While it was an emotional moment, it was also the only taste the WWE Universe got of the event, leaving the fan base to wonder why we weren't able to see anything else from Starrcade 2017. It seems that the WWE has heard those complaints, and seems to be giving us what we wanted.

The heart of the matter

Looking forward to November 25th on the WWE Network, it's been revealed that the company will bring a One Hour Special to its streaming service highlighting Starrcade 2018, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 24th.

It's unknown exactly what we'll see from the event, as there are at least seven matches taking place, along with a special Elias concert featuring Ric Flair. That being said, it's definitely an improvement on what we received last year.

What's next?

With the WWE supposedly working on a new tiered system for the Network, it's possible that this is a way for the company to gauge how well the rumored change will go over. If the Starrcade Special draws a lot of attention next Sunday, it might give them the data needed to move forward with the updated service.

Will you watch the WWE Starrcade Special on November 25th? Let us know in the comments below!