×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Superstar reveals the secret to their dramatic body transformation

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.97K   //    10 Mar 2019, 22:11 IST

Matt Hardy has been putting in the work!
Matt Hardy has been putting in the work!

What's the story?

Despite rumors suggesting he had retired, Matt Hardy recently made his return to the WWE following time off from in-ring competition and surgery, revealing that he was in the best shape of his life. Now WWE have released a video of Hardy spilling the beans on how he got physically ready for his wrestling return.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy reunited for the first time in over a year as the Hardy Boys on the February 26th episode of SmackDown Live, much to the surprise of everyone in the WWE Universe.

They took part in a post-match interview revealing that they were back together to prove that they were the 'greatest tag-team in all of time and space'.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Matt Hardy summarises the changes he made to his lifestyle in order to undergo the body transformation he wanted,

"When I returned to SmackDown a lot of people pointed out that I was in better shape now than when I left. I chalk it up to having a regular schedule, a regular routine. I tweaked some stuff in my diet plan. I had an injury that I was dealing with in my back, and hips, and pelvis. I changed the way I was doing some stretching, and bringing some yoga into things."

He then goes on to offer more specifics about the regimented routine he undertook, as well as reveal his thoughts when the WWE Universe noticed how good a shape he was in! You can watch the full video below!

What's next?

The Hardy Boys being back together on SmackDown with Matt Hardy in the best shape of his life, and controlling the 'Woken Entity' within him for now can only mean bad things for the other tag-teams of SmackDown! But, naturally, great things for fans of them both!

Do you think you could undergo the same routine that Matt Hardy did? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE News: Team reunites on SmackDown as Matt Hardy returns to action
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason backstage the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Matt Hardy returned & the Hardy Boyz reunited on WWE SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Hardy Boys could revitalize the Tag Team division
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (February 26)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 moments from the show that surprised everyone (February 26, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (26th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (February 26, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Storyline Update: Jeff Hardy attacked at WWE Live Event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us