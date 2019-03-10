WWE News: Superstar reveals the secret to their dramatic body transformation

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.97K // 10 Mar 2019, 22:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Hardy has been putting in the work!

What's the story?

Despite rumors suggesting he had retired, Matt Hardy recently made his return to the WWE following time off from in-ring competition and surgery, revealing that he was in the best shape of his life. Now WWE have released a video of Hardy spilling the beans on how he got physically ready for his wrestling return.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy reunited for the first time in over a year as the Hardy Boys on the February 26th episode of SmackDown Live, much to the surprise of everyone in the WWE Universe.

They took part in a post-match interview revealing that they were back together to prove that they were the 'greatest tag-team in all of time and space'.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Matt Hardy summarises the changes he made to his lifestyle in order to undergo the body transformation he wanted,

"When I returned to SmackDown a lot of people pointed out that I was in better shape now than when I left. I chalk it up to having a regular schedule, a regular routine. I tweaked some stuff in my diet plan. I had an injury that I was dealing with in my back, and hips, and pelvis. I changed the way I was doing some stretching, and bringing some yoga into things."

He then goes on to offer more specifics about the regimented routine he undertook, as well as reveal his thoughts when the WWE Universe noticed how good a shape he was in! You can watch the full video below!

How did @MATTHARDYBRAND get in the best shape of his career? The multifarious Superstar revealed his diet and exercise regime after his #SDLive return! pic.twitter.com/IW3kQGE7yC — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2019

What's next?

The Hardy Boys being back together on SmackDown with Matt Hardy in the best shape of his life, and controlling the 'Woken Entity' within him for now can only mean bad things for the other tag-teams of SmackDown! But, naturally, great things for fans of them both!

Do you think you could undergo the same routine that Matt Hardy did? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement