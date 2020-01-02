WWE News: Superstar whose contract is due to expire vows to 'change everything' in 2020

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

The Revival are one of WWE's most successful tag teams

With speculation mounting about their futures in WWE, Dash Wilder has taken to Twitter to claim that The Revival will “change everything” in 2020.

It was reported in 2019 by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that Wilder and Scott Dawson had been offered new five-year deals to remain with the company. However, as of the last update in September, the three-time WWE Tag Team Champions had not signed the contracts.

Also read: Kevin Owens suffers bizarre New Year injury

Unless they agree to the new deals in the near future, both Revival members are due to be out of contract in 2020, with Dawson’s deal set to expire in April and Wilder’s set to expire 10 weeks later after WWE exercised their right to extend his previous contract due to injury.

2017 was a wash.



2018 we got our groove back.



2019 we took control back.



2020 we change everything. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 1, 2020

The Revival’s WWE frustrations in 2019

The year began with several reports suggesting that The Revival had asked to leave WWE due to their frustrations with the way that the tag team division had been booked.

According to a report from Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue in September 2019, both Superstars were “happier going forward with WWE now than they were” after they began featuring more prominently on RAW and SmackDown.

They went on to lose the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Big E and Kofi Kingston in November, while their last televised match ended in defeat against Heavy Machinery on the final episode of SmackDown before Christmas.