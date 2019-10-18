WWE News: Update on future plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 555 // 18 Oct 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend

Double Duty Wyatt

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, despite having been drafted to SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will face Seth Rollins inside a steel cage on the RAW after Crown Jewel. This came as a major surprise to most fans, as WWE has been adamant about the rosters being 'fixed' after the draft and the Wild Card Rule coming to an end.

However, as per WWE.com, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is set to work all episodes of Monday Night RAW through November, along with his regular weekly SmackDown appearances. It should also be noted that all of Wyatt's currently scheduled RAW appearances are dark matches and unlikely to be featured on television. Wyatt's double duty will likely come to an end in December, as he has not been advertised for any appearances on RAW after the month of November.

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

The Fiend has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars as of late and will be challenging the current Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls County Anywhere Match at Crown Jewel.

The last match between the two Superstars at Hell in a Cell ended controversially and left many fans confused. The match was stopped mid-way due to The Fiend becoming incapacitated, after repeatedly violent attacks from Rollins.

Confusion

Many fans believed that with Rollins burning down the Firefly Fun House this past week on RAW, it would be the end of The Fiend on the show. However, it looks like Wyatt will continue to feature regularly on RAW at least in some temporary capacity, despite the brand split.

This is a highly confusing decision by WWE, as it temporarily invalidates the elimination of the unpopular Wild Card Rule. It will also be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt will be the only Superstar to alternate brands over the next month or so.

Also Read: Unfortunate update regarding future plans for The Undertaker and another former World Champion

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!