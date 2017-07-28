WWE News: The Great Khali shares picture with Vince McMahon

Is The Great Khali teasing an extended run with WWE?

The Great Khali helped Jinder retain his WWE Championship at Battleground.

What's the story?

The Great Khali recently shared a photo of him with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The Punjabi Prison structure from Battleground can be seen in the background, and the picture seems to have been taken over the weekend, either before or after the World Title match at Battleground.

In case you didn't know...

The Great Khali left WWE in 2013 but recently returned at Battleground during the WWE World match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. The Punjabi Prison match was interrupted first by the Singh Brothers, but Orton made short work of the two siblings with one of them going through the announce table. We were the first publication to report Khali's return.

When Jinder's usual henchmen failed, The Great Khali appeared and shook the walls of the Punjabi prison, atop which Randy was hanging. Randy fell a few rungs but managed to hold on before Khali locked The Viper in a vice grip.

The heart of the matter

Dilip Singh Rana a.k.a. The Great Khali posted the picture on Instagram where he can be seen standing in front of the Punjabi prison from Sunday's Battleground PPV.

A post shared by CWE - Dalip Singh (@dalipsinghcwe) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

What's next?

The Great Khali's surprise appearance at Battleground was followed by speculation that he might be returning to WWE for the time being, but the fact is that he has his own promotion, the CWE (Continental Wrestling Entertainment), to manage and joining the WWE means that he would have to spend time in the US and not Jalandhar, Punjab, where CWE is based in.

Author's take

It was nice to see The Great Khali during the gimmick match that he is associated with and supporting the only other World Champion of Indian origin. Jinder had even appeared on CWE for a match after leaving WWE, and it is no secret that the two men are good friends in real life.

