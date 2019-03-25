WWE News: The Hart Foundation join 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 200 // 25 Mar 2019, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another amazing tag team joins the WWE Hall of Fame

What's the story?

Bret "The Hitman" Hart and the late great Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart will join the WWE Hall of Fame as members of The Hart Foundation.

The other notable members, the late Owen Hart and British Bulldog, will not be included in the induction of the group.

In case you didn't know...

The Hart Foundation started as a tag team with Bret and Jim in 1985 and quickly became one of the most beloved factions in WWE history.

Bret and Jim were members of the early incarnations of the stable until The New Hart Foundation, comprised of Bret, Jim, Owen, British Bulldog and Brian Pillman, would disband shortly after the death of Pillman and the Montreal Screwjob.

The heart of the matter

The announcement of The Hart Foundation entering the Hall of Fame means that Bret will join Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Booker T as one of the only WWE superstars to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

WWE superstar Natalya, Jim's daughter, congratulated her late father and uncle via Twitter:

Many fans were hoping to see Owen Hart and the British Bulldog enter the Hall of Fame at some point, but neither has occurred for various reasons.

Advertisement

Owen's death at Over the Edge 1999 lead to his wife, Martha Hart, filing a lawsuit against the company. The topic of Owen going into the Hall of Fame has come up multiple times, but Martha has refused to "work with the WWE to exploit Owen's image for commercial gain" as she outlined in a press release last July.

There have been calls to induct the British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame for years from his son Davey Boy Smith Jr. in addition to other wrestlers and WWE legends and even lead to a petition being started to get Bulldog inducted.

What's next?

The Hall of Fame Ceremony is less than two weeks away, and will take place at WrestleMania weekend. It's set to be a part of the week's incredible festivities.

Advertisement