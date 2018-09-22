Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Top independent wrestler Matt Riddle makes NXT debut [Video]

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
News
433   //    22 Sep 2018, 16:15 IST

How did Matt Riddle's NXT debut go?
What's the story?

Top independent wrestler Matt Riddle who recently signed for NXT has finally made his debut for the company during a house show at Sanford, Florida. Riddle had previously been seen in the audience at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle was a former UFC fighter, but his recreational drug use resulted in his been unable to fight in MMA anymore, causing him to transition into wrestling. Riddle has been outspoken both, about his former boss Dana White, and how much he misses MMA.

Riddle is an extremely promising wrestler and a great acquisition for WWE NXT, with the current plans allegedly calling for him to be pushed to the top as quickly as possible. It seems that his first on-television feud will be with Kassius Ohno who has called out new recruits to NXT

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle wrestled his first match as an official NXT Superstar at Sanford, Florida during an NXT Live show, with his first opponent being Cruiserweight Classic competitor and severely underrated Fabian Aichner.

Riddle won the match with a Powerbomb followed immediately by a stiff knee to the face! Fans will also be pleased to know that he was in normal wrestling gear and didn't wear any shoes.

NXT's Twitter page also posted a reaction video from Riddle himself with highlights of the match where Riddle addressed his debut and what's next for him going forward.

What's next?

The belief is that Matt Riddle will face Kassius Ohno at the next NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 17th in Los Angeles. As for what happens after that? Well, it's likely that Riddle will be pushed to the top to challenge whoever is NXT Champion.

Are you excited to see more of Matt Riddle in NXT? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE NXT Matt Riddle
Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
