WWE News: Top NXT Superstar works main roster live events

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
513   //    25 Sep 2018, 03:01 IST

NXT Superstar Nikki Cross seems to be headed towards the WWE main roster
NXT Superstar Nikki Cross seems to be headed towards the WWE main roster

What's the story?

Top NXT Superstar Nikki Cross is said to have worked a couple of WWE live events over the weekend.

Cross performed in a 6-woman tag team match at Saturday and Sunday's house shows for the SmackDown Live brand.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross is regarded by many as one of the very best female professional wrestlers in the world today--lauded for her athletic ability as well as wrestling technique.

Cross subsequently went on to earn a significant amount of critical acclaim during her time as a part of SAnitY alongside the male members of the group that now performs on SmackDown Live.

However, Cross is yet to be issued an official main roster call-up to either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Cross has worked a few main roster live events in the past, which had perpetuated speculation that the WWE could be planning on calling her up to the main roster very soon.

Notwithstanding, the lone female member of SAnitY is currently listed as an NXT Superstar. Moreover, that hasn't stopped her from competing on a couple of main roster house shows over this past weekend.

Asuka, Nikki Cross & Naomi defeated Carmella and The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) in a 6-woman tag team match at Saturday's live event in Tuscon, Arizona (September 22nd, 2018) and Sunday's house show in Las Cruces, New Mexico (September 23rd, 2018).

The aforesaid match took place at both events, with Asuka, Nikki Cross & Naomi emerging victorious on both occasions.

What's next?

Per the latest listings on the WWE's official website, Nikki Cross is still being presented as an NXT Superstar.

However, should the rumors regarding her main roster call-up ring true, fans could expect her to perform on SmackDown Live TV programming sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Nikki Cross randomly performing at main roster live events? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.

David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
