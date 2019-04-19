WWE News: Top Superstar calls out WWE locker room for being complainers

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.70K // 19 Apr 2019, 08:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstars flocked on the ramp

What's the story

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently talked with The State Journal-Register, and went on to bash Superstars who complain about not getting opportunities.

McIntyre stated that there's a bunch of Superstars who regularly tweet about not getting enough opportunities, instead of working out in the gym and making themselves better.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has been a mainstay on Monday Night Raw since a long while now. The intimidating behemoth was a jobber to the stars during his initial run with the company, but went on to reinvent himself in TNA and came back to WWE as a monster heel.

His incredible physique and the ability to cut decent promos landed him a marquee match at WrestleMania 35 against Roman Reigns, which he ultimately lost to The Big Dog.

The heart of the matter

During the buildup to his match against Reigns at The Show of Shows, McIntyre had bashed his opponent for being the leader of a locker room that was full of complainers. The Scottish Psycopath is at it again and took a shot at said wrestlers during his interview with The State Journal-Register.

Also read: McIntyre buries Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room

McIntyre said that he looks around the locker room and sees that the wrestlers have lost perspective. He added that instead of bettering themselves inside and outside the ring, they are busy posting tweets on how they are not getting more opportunities.

I can look around now and see people who have lost perspective. They're perhaps tweeting about how upset they are and their lack of opportunity instead of bettering themselves or working harder outside of the ring. They're clearly not going to the gym and they don't have that fire anymore, and I understand it because I was there. And I can spot it because I was that guy.

What's next?

Although McIntyre made an appearance on SmackDown Live a week before the Superstar Shakeup, he remained unscathed during the actual draft. If the rumors of him getting a monster push are true, we might get to see The Scottish Psychopath feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal Title in the coming days.

What are your views on McIntyre's comments? Does he make sense?