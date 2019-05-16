WWE News: Top Superstar says unhappy wrestlers should leave WWE

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.29K // 16 May 2019, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Raw locker room

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com.

McIntyre opened up on Superstars who complain about their spot and suggested them to leave the company to gain some perspective.

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of the past several months, WWE has been marred with several controversies, most notably the one involving disgruntled Superstars. Earlier this year, multiple Superstars asked for their release, and WWE went on to grant the same to a few of them. Dean Ambrose and Tye Dillinger were granted their release, while Superstars like The Revival and Luke Harper were locked into contracts.

Post WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks left WWE for an undetermined period of time and hasn't been seen since on WWE TV. Reports suggested that she was unhappy with her position in the company, with Vince McMahon seemingly not too thrilled with her behavior. McIntyre has been vocal about unhappy Superstars in the past and was once seen burying them and Roman Reigns in a backstage promo.

Also read: 5 times Vince McMahon saved the career of his rivals

The heart of the matter

The Scottish Psychopath talked about Superstars who aren't happy with their positioning in WWE and stated that WWE doesn't owe anyone anything and added that these Superstars are lucky to be living their dream in the biggest wrestling company in the world.

McIntyre then talked about how there are some wrestlers who complain about their spot occasionally. He stated that these are the same wrestlers who never give their 100% inside and outside the squared circle. He proceeded to suggest them to do what he once did: leave WWE and think about whether you want to go back or try elsewhere. He finished off by saying that there have been very few people who have done this, and have succeeded.

If they genuinely believe they deserve the world, then maybe they need to take the original Drew McIntyre approach and take a little time away from the company and then once they're outside the company, they'll gain perspective. They're going to wish they figured it out within the company. But I assure you, it's not easy. There's about two or three people that have done it my way and succeeded.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre is one of the participants in the Money In The Bank match and is hell-bent on winning the briefcase this Sunday on PPV.

Do you agree with McIntyre's comments?