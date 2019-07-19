WWE News: Triple H presents a special gift to England Cricket team on historic World Cup win

Triple H has a special gift for the winners

What's the story?

44 years after the ICC Cricket World Cup came into being, the England Cricket team has finally won the coveted trophy after defeating New Zealand in what is being dubbed by many as the greatest ODI in the history of the World Cup.

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H tweeted a congratulatory message to the team, awarding them a custom-made WWE Championship title belt.

In case you didn't know...

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup came to a breathtaking conclusion mere days ago, when England and New Zealand met in the finals of the tournament on July 14th, held at the Mecca of Cricket, Lords. None of the two teams had ever won a World Cup, and we were guaranteed to get a new winner for the first time in years. The thrilling battle saw New Zealand post a score of 241, with two wickets to spare. In response, England managed to score the exact amount of runs, ending the match in a tie.

To everyone's utter shock, the tie-breaking Super-Over saw both teams score 15 runs each. The Kiwis needed 2 runs in the last delivery, and although Martin Guptill managed to bag a run, he fell a tad bit short of completing the second run, a moment that is bound to stay with him forever. Jason Roy's throw resulted in Jos Buttler whipping off the bails in the nick of time, giving the cup to England. The Super Over getting tied led to the winner being decided on the basis of the most number of boundaries hit, with England coming on top with a comfortable score of 26-17.

The heart of the matter

WWE's Executive Vice President Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently tweeted a congratulatory message to England Cricket, presenting a custom-made WWE Championship belt to the team. Triple H dubbed the nail-biting final match as being an awe-inspiring one and praised the team of being worthy of the cup they had won.

An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc — Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019

What's next?

The WWE title belt will be gifted to the team at the next available opportunity.