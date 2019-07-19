×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Triple H presents a special gift to England Cricket team on historic World Cup win

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
426   //    19 Jul 2019, 22:23 IST

Triple H has a special gift for the winners
Triple H has a special gift for the winners

What's the story?

44 years after the ICC Cricket World Cup came into being, the England Cricket team has finally won the coveted trophy after defeating New Zealand in what is being dubbed by many as the greatest ODI in the history of the World Cup.

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H tweeted a congratulatory message to the team, awarding them a custom-made WWE Championship title belt.

In case you didn't know...

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup came to a breathtaking conclusion mere days ago, when England and New Zealand met in the finals of the tournament on July 14th, held at the Mecca of Cricket, Lords. None of the two teams had ever won a World Cup, and we were guaranteed to get a new winner for the first time in years. The thrilling battle saw New Zealand post a score of 241, with two wickets to spare. In response, England managed to score the exact amount of runs, ending the match in a tie.

To everyone's utter shock, the tie-breaking Super-Over saw both teams score 15 runs each. The Kiwis needed 2 runs in the last delivery, and although Martin Guptill managed to bag a run, he fell a tad bit short of completing the second run, a moment that is bound to stay with him forever. Jason Roy's throw resulted in Jos Buttler whipping off the bails in the nick of time, giving the cup to England. The Super Over getting tied led to the winner being decided on the basis of the most number of boundaries hit, with England coming on top with a comfortable score of 26-17.

The heart of the matter

WWE's Executive Vice President Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently tweeted a congratulatory message to England Cricket, presenting a custom-made WWE Championship belt to the team. Triple H dubbed the nail-biting final match as being an awe-inspiring one and praised the team of being worthy of the cup they had won.

What's next?

The WWE title belt will be gifted to the team at the next available opportunity.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Triple H
Advertisement
WWE News: Triple H & other Superstars to participate in VidCon Panel
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars Triple H probably regrets signing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista and Triple H reunite on the red carpet, promoting "Stuber" film
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H to make a serious announcement about future of WWE NXT UK
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston sends out an incredible message to Virat Kohli and Team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H heaps praise on Ricochet ahead of his Extreme Rules clash
RELATED STORY
Team Triple H vs Team Vince McMahon: Fantasy 5-on-5 booking
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H set to wrestle in Japan
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Triple H should lead WWE's charge against AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H to team with legendary faction in his next WWE match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us