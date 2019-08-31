WWE News: Triple H reveals whether Vince McMahon will be involved in NXT in the future

Could Vince start producing NXT?

Just last month, before it was confirmed that NXT would be making the switch from WWE Network to the USA Network, there had been rumors that Vince McMahon might be getting more involved with the yellow brand.

WrestleTalk.com originally carried a report of the potential change to WWE's hottest brand and, when asked about it Twitter, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer corroborated the claims of McMahon and Kevin Dunn likely being involved with the company's hottest brand.

Well, in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Triple H didn't hesitate to shoot down rumors of increased involvement - or any involvement - from Vince McMahon.

Let's be honest, there's a lot of things that people like Dave say don't make sense. In simple terms, he [Vince] won't be involved.

The COO of WWE has also clarified the rumors surrounding a return to WWE for Enzo and Cass, categorically denying that this would be the case in the same interview, which took place in Cardiff before NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

NXT on USA

So, no Vince and no Enzo and Cass, according to Triple H, but what can we expect from NXT on USA?

The premiere of the black and gold on its new broadcast channel is on September 18th, where a brand new, live, two-hour version of the show will take place, emanating from its usual physical location of Full Sail.

Meanwhile...

We were on a conference call with Triple H yesterday, and asked whether NXT's move to the USA Network may be indicative of where the company is headed, and whether NXT UK may soon be on broadcast television - and the WWE COO discussed both promotions and their respective broadcast and streaming arrangements.

