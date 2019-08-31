WWE News: Triple H says he wouldn't trade anyone on WWE's roster for anyone else

The Game has spoken!

On a conference call yesterday with Triple H ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, we got to speak with The Game about NXT and NXT UK, but the WWE COO caused quite a stir in his closing remarks which we were privy to - opening up about the competition WWE has this weekend, but stating that he wouldn't trade anyone on the WWE roster for anyone else.

There is a lot of competition over this weekend. I mean that in a positive way, there is a lot to be offered, there is a lot to watch.

I can say without a shadow of a doubt, there isn’t anybody anywhere else I would trade with the people on this roster, and I 100 percent believe that this will be the event of the weekend by far, and I'm excited for that and excited for them to go show the world who they are and to show the world that they are NXT - because that is the standard bearer for what they do.

Well, The Game has now doubled down on this quote while speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he said he doesn't care who it is, and seemingly fired off some indirect shots by saying that part time performers can "claim to be the best" when they only perform in four matches per year.

I said it yesterday; there's nobody out there where I'm like 'ooo, if I could have that' - nobody. I don't care who that is. They can make their claims to being the best in the world with their four matches a year.

HHH doubling down on not trading any of the NXT roster: “I said it yesterday; there’s nobody out there where I’m like ‘ooo, if I could have that’ - nobody. I don’t care who that is. They can make their claims to being the best in the world with their four matches a year. Great.” — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2019

Triple H also clarified some recent rumors surrounding Enzo and Cass, and Vince McMahon's involvement in NXT.

