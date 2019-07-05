WWE News: Two never-before-seen matches announced for next week's Raw

WWE Raw will take place in Newark, New Jersey

What's the story?

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will face Andrade & Zelina Vega on the July 8 episode of Monday Night Raw, while Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns and a to-be-confirmed partner who will be chosen by McMahon.

In case you didn't know…

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Mike & Maria Kanellis on July 1, with “The Man” making Mike submit to her Dis-Arm-Her submission move. Following the show, Andrade & Zelina Vega challenged the victorious duo to a match in a promo on social media.

Elsewhere on this week’s Raw, The Undertaker sent a warning to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre before he teams with Roman Reigns to face the villainous duo at Extreme Rules.

In a typically eerie promo, the WrestleMania icon told his upcoming opponents that they are merely “lost souls who will suffer torment and torture” when he faces them on July 14.

The heart of the matter

Following the challenge made by SmackDown Live duo Andrade and Zelina Vega this week, WWE has confirmed that their offer to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on Raw has been accepted.

Moments later, WWE also announced that Shane McMahon will be allowed to choose Roman Reigns’ partner when “The Big Dog” takes on McMahon and Drew McIntyre in an Extreme Rules warm-up match.

It has also been confirmed that The Undertaker will be ruled out of Extreme Rules if he interferes in the match.

What's next?

With two never-before-seen matches already announced, the July 8 episode of Raw is shaping up nicely.

Following the show, all eyes will be on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where The Undertaker will team with Roman Reigns for the first time on television, while Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend the Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a ‘Winners Take All’ Extreme Rules match.