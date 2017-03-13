WWE News: The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match official for WrestleMania 33

Fans had expected this match for a while, but it was officially announced Monday.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy Breaking 13 Mar 2017, 23:27 IST

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns were clearly headed for a match after this confrontation last Monday.

On Monday, the WWE made an expected match official, announcing via Twitter that the Undertaker and Roman Reigns would be squaring off at WrestleMania 33.

The two brawlers had first squared off at the Royal Rumble, with Reigns eliminating the Deadman before staring him down and declaring that the WWE is his “yard” now. He repeated those sentiments last Monday in an encounter that ended with Taker delivering a chokeslam on Reigns as the show closed.

There has been much speculation about the reasons behind this match and what Reigns’ path will be following a win over Taker, if that’s the route WWE chooses to take. It has even been suggested that Reigns could turn heel and even retire the Phenom with a victory, but that idea has been met with some criticism from fans.

Either way, the WWE Universe will now have to see if Monday’s episode of RAW will cast further light on the story behind this match.