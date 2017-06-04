WWE News: Betting odds for Extreme Rules confirm major upsets

Here are the updated betting odds for Extreme Rules.

Extreme shifts are to be expected in the betting odds for Extreme Rules.

What’s the story?

The betting odds for Extreme Rules have seen major changes over the course of the past 24 hours.

As per BetWrestling, the Hardys, who were initially favourites to win their RAW tag-team Championships Steel Cage match, are now heavy underdogs to Sheamus and Cesaro. Meanwhile, the odds for the mixed-gender tag team match have also been revealed, with the oddsmakers favouring Rich Swann and Sasha Banks to defeat Noam Dar and Alicia Fox.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE’s upcoming PPV, Extreme Rules, has been generating a ton of buzz in the gambling arena, with late money coming in on several competitors, besides a significant shift in the odds for the WWE RAW tag-team Championships matchup.

The heart of the matter

Sheamus and Cesaro are now heavily favoured at 1/3 to win the WWE RAW tag team titles by defeating Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Additionally, Rich Swann and Sasha Banks are the 1/7 favourites to defeat Noam Dar and Alicia Fox in their mixed-gender matchup on the Extreme Rules Kickoff show. Elsewhere, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, and Neville are still favourites to win their respective matchups.

Below are the updated betting odds for Extreme Rules:

WWE Universal Championship Number-1 Contender Fatal-5 Way Match

Samoa Joe 8/15

Finn Balor 5/2

Seth Rollins 5/1

Bray Wyatt 14/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

WWE RAW Women's Championship (Kendo Stick on a Pole Match)

Alexa Bliss (c) 8/15 vs Bayley 11/8

WWE Intercontinental Championship (Title Changes Hands on DQ)

Dean Ambrose (c) 9/2 vs The Miz 1/8

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

Matt and Jeff Hardy (c) 15/8 vs Cesaro & Sheamus 1/3

WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Submission Match)

Neville (c) 1/7 vs Austin Aries 10/3

Kickoff Show: Mixed Tag-Team Match

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks 1/7 vs Noam Dar & Alicia Fox 4/1

As we were the first to report earlier, Samoa Joe is the star penciled in to win the match and a shot at the Universal Championship.

What’s next?

The RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view Extreme Rules will be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

Author’s take

The shift in the odds for the Hardys vs Sheamus & Cesaro match seems to be a tad puzzling. It may be the WWE’s way of inching closer to the ever-elusive Broken Matt.

Nevertheless, the rest of the card remains the same, with the addition of Swann and Banks, who are, rightfully, the favourites to win come Sunday.