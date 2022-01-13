"Another female wrestler on the roster" - Vince Russo gives his honest opinion on recently released WWE star's potential AEW run (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on former WWE Superstar Ember Moon's booking and her potential move to AEW.

Ember Moon was released from WWE back in November and has been linked with a potential move to Tony Khan's company. Moon is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause which is due to end early next month.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo stated that she wouldn't be unique and would be just another wrestler in the women's division if she joined AEW.

"Well, Chris, let's be honest, if she goes to AEW, she's just gonna be Ember Moon, another female wrestler on the roster. That's what she's gonna be," Russo said.

Russo was critical of WWE for not putting in the effort in her booking and explained the process he went through to book Attitude Era star, Gangrel.

"Bro, I gotta tell you man, when we started The Brood and we started with David Heath. Bro, Gangrel was an existing character in some kind of gothic comic book. We literally had to pay them for the rights to use the name. Now, bro when I knew I was working with David Heath, I read all about this Gangrel character, like who is this guy and all that. I don't give a cr*p about vampires but I'm gonna be writing for this guy so I need to know all about it. That's the problem bro." Russo continued.

You can see the complete interview below:

Ember Moon's WWE Career

Ember Moon had a 6-year tenure with WWE, divided into two stints in NXT and one on the main roster. Moon started in NXT in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks to win the NXT Women's Championship after Asuka vacated the title.

She moved to the main roster on RAW after WrestleMania 34 where she teamed up with Nia Jax. She further went on to compete in Money In The Bank matches and multiple Royal Rumbles but couldn't reach the heights she had scaled in NXT.

Moon returned to NXT in 2020 and captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships in March 2021 along with Shotzi. Moon last wrestled current NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, in a losing effort before her eventual release. With her talent, she could be a useful addition to any roster. It'll be interesting to see which promotion she chooses to sign up with next.

Do you think Ember Moon will sign with AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ember Moon will sign with AEW? Yes No 4 votes so far