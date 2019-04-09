×
WWE News: [Watch] Goldust Chokeslams Police Officer...for Charity

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
116   //    09 Apr 2019, 22:38 IST

The Bizarre One
The Bizarre One

What's the story?

As reported by Fightful, Goldust slammed a Texas Sheriff's deputy through a table for charity. Goldust is reportedly a free agent, as all mentions of the WWE has been removed from his social media handles.

In case you didn't know

Goldust has been with WWE for several years. He has had memorable matches and feuds with the likes of Razor Ramon, Roddy Piper, Brian Pillman, Santino Marella, and many others. His 'look' was off-putting, his willingness to draw heat from the crowd with an 'effeminate' character was groundbreaking for its day.

One of his most memorable moments in the WWE was his pairing with Booker T. Taking inspiration from the Odd Couple, Booker T became his reluctant tag team partner and eventual friend. Moreover, Goldust came into his own as a comic and deranged sidekick who was always annoying Booker T.

Like WWE Superstars like The Undertaker and Chris Jericho, his character evolved. From having an androgynous look like Gorgeous George, he transformed himself into a weird comedy act and resident freak that fit with WWE's PG era.

In recent years, he was paired with R-Truth. Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, had multiple runs with the WWE as a performer and backstage producer.

The heart of the matter

For those in the WWE Universe who don't know, Goldust was made an honorary sheriff's deputy in Texas last year. He recently decided to raise money for a children's cancer charity. Texas Deputy Hernandez was the recipient of a chokeslam through a table from Goldust.


It's hard to find a clip of Goldust ever choke-slamming a WWE Superstar in his very storied WWE career. Perhaps, he has more ammunition in his canon then some WWE fans may have realised over the years.

What's next?

Goldust is still serving a 90-day no-compete clause which will expire sometime in May. Is he going to show up at AEW Double or Nothing? I guess the fans will have to tune in!

What do you think about this? Sound off in the comments below!

