×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: [Watch] WWE Superstar sings with Elias at WWE Live Event

Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
412   //    24 Mar 2019, 18:59 IST

Is there something else you're searching for?
Is there something else you're searching for?

What's the story?

WWE had a live event in Trenton, New Jersey, and the WWE Universe were treated to a rendition of Shallow as sung by Elias and Finn Balor.

The results are interesting.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor recently lost the Intercontinental Champhip to Bobby Roode a little while ago. While he competed for the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, it seems that WWE creative is unsure of how to handle him.

As of now, there is no match announced for WrestleMania 35. While it's rumored that he's bringing The Demon character to face The Undertaker at the greatest stage of them all, Finn Balor has not confirmed the same.

The same goes for Elias who seems to have an aborted feud after the other is headlining WrestleMania 35 with a musical performance for the ages. While it's become a running gag that WWE superstars keep interrupting Elias, it would be better if he were in actual WWE feud.

The heart of the matter

The great thing about WWE live events are that they're not televised and anything can happen. In Trenton, New Jersey, Elias declared to the crowd that Finn Balor is going to sing a song with him and he asked him to pick a song.

While Elias asked Finn Balor if he had a song in mind, Elias overruled him and said he already had one. The song was Shallow, from the hit movie, A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Elias said this song is a duet, it requires Finn Balor to do his part. Essentially, it resulted in Finn Balor having to sing Lady Gaga's part in the song. While Elias is pleasant to the ear, it would be dishonest to say the same for Finn Balor. Let's just say the musical world should be happy he's a WWE superstar and not a singer.

Watch this very memorable and hilarious moment.

Advertisement

What's next?

Finn Balor's role at WrestleMania 35 is still not revealed. 

Is The Demon coming to WrestleMania? Comment below!




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Finn Balor Elias Samson WWE Network WWE Live Event Schedule 2019
Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
WWE News: WWE Superstar shockingly turns face at recent live event 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar missing from TV shows up at WWE Live Event, drops old character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar makes appearance change on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured Superstar makes in-ring return at WWE Live Event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias to wrestle returning WWE Hall of Famer on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 things that make Elias a great WWE character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Current RAW Superstar says John Cena is jealous of him
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's nixed plans for Elias potentially revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias teases potential WrestleMania match with John Cena
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE RAW Superstar injured at Live Event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us