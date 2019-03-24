WWE News: [Watch] WWE Superstar sings with Elias at WWE Live Event

What's the story?

WWE had a live event in Trenton, New Jersey, and the WWE Universe were treated to a rendition of Shallow as sung by Elias and Finn Balor.

The results are interesting.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor recently lost the Intercontinental Champhip to Bobby Roode a little while ago. While he competed for the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, it seems that WWE creative is unsure of how to handle him.

As of now, there is no match announced for WrestleMania 35. While it's rumored that he's bringing The Demon character to face The Undertaker at the greatest stage of them all, Finn Balor has not confirmed the same.

The same goes for Elias who seems to have an aborted feud after the other is headlining WrestleMania 35 with a musical performance for the ages. While it's become a running gag that WWE superstars keep interrupting Elias, it would be better if he were in actual WWE feud.

The heart of the matter

The great thing about WWE live events are that they're not televised and anything can happen. In Trenton, New Jersey, Elias declared to the crowd that Finn Balor is going to sing a song with him and he asked him to pick a song.

While Elias asked Finn Balor if he had a song in mind, Elias overruled him and said he already had one. The song was Shallow, from the hit movie, A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Elias said this song is a duet, it requires Finn Balor to do his part. Essentially, it resulted in Finn Balor having to sing Lady Gaga's part in the song. While Elias is pleasant to the ear, it would be dishonest to say the same for Finn Balor. Let's just say the musical world should be happy he's a WWE superstar and not a singer.

Watch this very memorable and hilarious moment.

What's next?

Finn Balor's role at WrestleMania 35 is still not revealed.

Is The Demon coming to WrestleMania? Comment below!

