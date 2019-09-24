WWE News: What happened after RAW went off-air?

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 534 // 24 Sep 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wyatt, Rollins, and Lynch

Tonight's WWE RAW ended with The Fiend locking in the Mandible Claw on Braun Strowman. After the show went off the air, The Fiend took three consecutive Curb Stomps from Seth Rollins, but no-sold every single one of those, finally being put down with a fourth Stomp. While leaving for the back, Rollins met Becky Lynch on the entrance way, who had come out for her dark match

The Fiend targets Braun Strowman

The ending to WWE Clash of Champions wasn't something Rollins had imagined in his wildest dreams. Rollins retained his Universal title against Strowman in the main event, but was attacked by none other than The Fiend on the ramp. Ever since then, The Fiend has been hounding Rollins. The two went on to wrestle matches at WWE's recent live events in Canada. On tonight's RAW, Rollins met Strowman in the main event. The ending to the match saw Strowman lifting Rollins up for the Powerslam, but was interrupted by the arrival of Bray Wyatt. Amidst the flashing lights, The Fiend appeared and attacked The Monster Among Men with a Mandible Claw. The lights kept flickering as The Fiend taunted Rollins and went back to locking in the finisher on Strowman.

Also read: Kane bursts into tears while sharing a heartbreaking story

After the show

The show went off the air with The Fiend standing tall, but things didn't end here. The Fiend was about to hit Rollins with a Sister Abigail, but the latter blocked it and hit the Curb Stomp on the sinister being. The Fiend completely no-sold the move and got back up immediately. Rollins then hit him with three superkicks, followed by another Stomp, but to no avail. Two more Curb Stomps followed. This was enough for Wyatt, as he didn't get up after this, and the lights suddenly went out. When the lights came back, Lynch's music hit as she made her way to the ring for the dark match. It looked as if Rollins was trying to tell her to be careful, after what had just happened. Lynch didn't pay heed to this and approached the ring, where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to defeat Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The Fiend and Rollins are all set to face off inside Hell In A Cell on October 6th.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!