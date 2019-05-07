WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air

Rollins and Styles

What's the story?

After tonight's Monday Night Raw came to an end, WWE nixed the dark main event.

The nixed match was a 6-man tag team match between Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins against Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw Vince McMahon introducing the Wild Card rule, which states that “a limited number of Superstars from Raw or SmackDown” will be invited to “cross brand lines for one-night-only appearances”, according to WWE's official website.

The show also saw AJ Styles abandoning Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Here are 5 possible reasons that we've come up with as to why Styles abandoned Rollins tonight.

The heart of the matter

As usually is the case, WWE had advertised a 6-man tag team main event that was supposed to be taking place after Raw went off the air. This didn't end up happening though, as the match was nixed for unknown reasons, and the arena emptied after the main event of Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title, which Kofi won via a pinfall.

One possible reason for the match being canceled could be the fact that AJ Styles turned on Rollins during the main show. This led to The Beastslayer promising to deliver a beating to Styles at Money In The Bank. It would have been odd for the live audience to see the two Superstars join forces, hours after seeing AJ abandon Seth.

What's next?

Although it's a long shot, it would be interesting to find out the actual reason why WWE nixed the dark match.

What are your thoughts on this? What could be the possible reason WWE nixed the match?