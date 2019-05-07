×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Raw

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
801   //    07 May 2019, 09:22 IST

AJ abandons Rollins
AJ abandons Rollins

In a matter of 2 weeks, the WWE Universe will witness one of the most anticipated matches in recent history. A bout that has been touted by many as a legit dream match. Seth Rollins is all set to defend his Universal Title against The Phenomenal One AJ Styles at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank.

Styles bagged the opportunity to face Rollins after winning back to back matches on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's edition, the two Superstars faced off against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match.

The final moments of the match saw Styles hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins in an unfortunate accident. Following this, AJ left the ring, abandoning Rollins and leaving him at the mercy of the dastardly villains. Corbin and Lashley ended up winning the match and Rollins wasn't too thrilled with what had just happened.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw.

Also read: Triple H likes tweet blaming Vince for low ratings

#5 WWE is captalizing on the boos AJ received

AJ Styles
AJ Styles

The writing's on the wall. During the contract signing last week on Monday Night Raw, one could clearly hear a string of boos geared towards The Phenomenal One. He went on to deliver a thunderous punch to Seth Rollins, which gave an indication that a heel turn was about to come sooner than we had expected, but that didn't end up happening.


Instead, both babyfaces traded blows with AJ coming out on top after a Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins, through the table. The boos AJ received must have been one of the primary reasons why he was chosen to be the one to turn on the other.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles WWE Results WWE Raw Review
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from the Seth Rollins-AJ Styles contract signing segment
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles on Tribute to the Troops
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the 1st challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles fires back at Seth Rollins following their brawl on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes first comments since his wild brawl against AJ Styles on Raw
RELATED STORY
5 steps to book AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 dream opponents for AJ Styles on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons Why AJ Styles has arrived on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Signs that AJ Styles will go heel before his Universal Championship match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles take shots at recent injury reports 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us