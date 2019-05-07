5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Raw

AJ abandons Rollins

In a matter of 2 weeks, the WWE Universe will witness one of the most anticipated matches in recent history. A bout that has been touted by many as a legit dream match. Seth Rollins is all set to defend his Universal Title against The Phenomenal One AJ Styles at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank.

Styles bagged the opportunity to face Rollins after winning back to back matches on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's edition, the two Superstars faced off against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match.

The final moments of the match saw Styles hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins in an unfortunate accident. Following this, AJ left the ring, abandoning Rollins and leaving him at the mercy of the dastardly villains. Corbin and Lashley ended up winning the match and Rollins wasn't too thrilled with what had just happened.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw.

#5 WWE is captalizing on the boos AJ received

AJ Styles

The writing's on the wall. During the contract signing last week on Monday Night Raw, one could clearly hear a string of boos geared towards The Phenomenal One. He went on to deliver a thunderous punch to Seth Rollins, which gave an indication that a heel turn was about to come sooner than we had expected, but that didn't end up happening.

Instead, both babyfaces traded blows with AJ coming out on top after a Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins, through the table. The boos AJ received must have been one of the primary reasons why he was chosen to be the one to turn on the other.

