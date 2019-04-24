×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
511   //    24 Apr 2019, 09:36 IST

Balor and Reigns stood tall to end the show
Balor and Reigns stood tall to end the show

What's the story?

After tonight's SmackDown Live went off the air, Elias interfered in the dark match that pitted Roman Reigns against Randy Orton.

Finn Balor came out and helped Reigns fend off the villains.


In case you didn't know...

Last week, Elias was revealed as being "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history". Roman Reigns came out at the end of the show to deliver back to back Superman Punches on Mr. McMahon and Elias.

Tonight's SmackDown Live saw Elias and Shane McMahon double-teaming on Roman Reigns and leaving him laying in the ring. Soon after the beatdown, Elias challenged The Big Dog to a match at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank. Reigns, still seething with pain after the dastardly attack, agreed to the match.

Furthermore, Reigns took to Twitter to send a scathing warning to Elias.

Also read: Reigns sends a chilling warning to Elias


The heart of the matter

After the blue show went off air, Roman Reigns wrestled Randy Orton in a dark match. It's worth noting here that the two Superstars went toe to toe after last week's SmackDown Live too, but the match ended in bizarre fashion with no clear winner being decided.

Tonight wasn't any different, as Reigns' opponent at Money In The Bank, Elias, interfered in his match against Orton. The villainous duo proceeded with a beatdodwn on The Big Dog, until the WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor came out to make the save.

Finn and Roman managed to clear the ring to end the show.


What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to face off against Elias at Money In The Bank.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor saving Roman Reigns from the dastardly attack by Randy Orton and Elias? Was this association a temporary one? Sound off in the comments section!


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Elias Samson
Advertisement
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Roman Reigns faced Randy Orton after SmackDown Live went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair avoids major rematch after SmackDown Live goes off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Incredible title match after SmackDown went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shake-up edition
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE told us indirectly on SmackDown Live (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch wrestles former champion after SmackDown went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Ways Vince McMahon could punish Roman Reigns for assaulting him
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us