WWE News: What happened after SmackDown went off the air (21st March, 2017)

Smackdown LIVE delivers a star-powered tag team match to close out proceedings in Uncasville, CT.

Dean Ambrose managed to pick up the win for his team with a Dirty Deeds

The WWE Universe in Uncasville, CT were treated to another brilliant show by the blue brand, as the Superstars set the tone with less than two weeks remaining for Wrestlemania. After Smackdown LIVE had gone off the air, the talents of Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Luke Harper, and Dean Ambrose featured in a dark match in tag team action.

Dean teamed up with Harper in the dark match against Corbin and Wyatt, video by viscagra69 on Instagram #DeanAmbrosepic.twitter.com/XAPgTYF9Vt — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 22, 2017

As usual, SmackDown was a roller coaster of a show, featuring a title change just 12 days away from Wrestlemania. The Usos won the Tag Team championships from American Alpha to become 3-time tag team champions.

Miz and Maryse continued their mockery of John Cena and Nikki Bella in a skit that was said to be lost footage from their reality series, ‘Total Bellas.’ The show also saw Shane McMahon drive AJ Styles through the announcers’ table with an elbow drop from the top rope.

The team of WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship Baron Corbin took on Ambrose and Harper. Bray and Baron could not get their act together, as they suffered a loss when Ambrose picked up the win with a Dirty Deeds on Baron Corbin.

Dean Ambrose had a very short segment on Talking Smack as he had to put on the dark match to close out the show for the fans in attendance at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The positive result added to Ambrose’s momentum heading into WrestleMania ahead of his clash with upstart, Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose have gotten themselves into a personal rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship. It was announced this week on SmackDown that the two men would square off at Wrestlemania with the Intercontinental championship up for grabs.

Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, will have his fair share of Wrestlemania magic when he faces Randy Orton at the main event of Wrestlemania. However, another hurdle awaits The Eater of Worlds as he is scheduled to face former Wyatt Family member in a one-on-one match, next week on Smackdown LIVE.

Ambrose would look to use his experience at the grandest stage against Baron Corbin. Even Smackdown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan speculated whether Baron Corbin could match the sheer craziness and intensity that Ambrose brought to the ring. It will be a tough test for the Lone Wolf as he looks to win his first Championship in the WWE.

Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, has emerged stronger than ever after Randy Orton burned down his house. Wyatt claimed that he had absorbed Sister Abigail’s wickedness and that he would make the Viper suffer at Wrestlemania.

Will Bray Wyatt successfully defend his Championship or will the experienced Apex Predator claim another victim at the ‘Show of Shows.’

