WWE News: What happened before/after SmackDown LIVE went off the air?

Two action-packed dark matches before and after the show made it in an exciting Independence Day for fans in Phoenix, Arizona.

Free Agent John Cena made his emphatic return to SmackDown LIVE

What's the story?

Before tonight's action-packed Independence Day episode of SmackDown LIVE in Phoenix, Arizona, Charlotte Flair took on Natalya in a dark match. After 205 LIVE, the WWE hosted yet another dark match featuring John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, participating in tag team action.

In case you didn't know

WWE always puts on dark matches after the main show has ended. But, tonight, they put one on before the main show began. These off-the-air matches rarely feature WWE's female superstars, however, it seems WWE made an exception today.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte deaf. Natalya in a dark match! pic.twitter.com/P7XAoqNo3u — Prince Shane (@ShaneAllison) July 4, 2017

Before SmackDown began tonight, Charlotte Flair took on Natalya in a singles contest, with Charlotte coming out victorious. Former WWE Announcer Lillian Garcia also made a special appearance and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" carrying on the tradition for every July 4th show of the WWE.

After 205 LIVE, the WWE put on another dark match featuring John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match against the team of Rusev and Baron Corbin.

@AdamTheBlampied Nakamura and Cena vs Rusev and Corbin in the dark match tonight after 205Live pic.twitter.com/BHOvaTV7TR — Andrew (@FifthOf55) July 5, 2017

It was another action-packed episode of SmackDown LIVE, with AJ Styles winning the Independence Day Battle Royale in the main event. WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal vowed to destroy Randy Orton at Battleground PPV, and 'The Bulgarian Brute' Rusev will face John Cena in a Flag Match at the PPV. Baron Corbin assaulted Shinsuke Nakamura.

What's next?

The WWE's set the stage for SmackDown LIVE's next upcoming PPV, Battleground. No updates have been given yet regarding next week’s show.

Author's Take

John Cena coming back into the ring is good for business and his free-agent role will see him on RAW and SmackDown. The team of Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura must have been a dream match for the fans in Phoenix, Arizona!