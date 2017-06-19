WWE News: Who did Seth Rollins think would win Money In The Bank?

Who did The Kingslayer predict to win the Money In The Bank matches last night?

He may be the Slayer of Kings, but is he the Picker of Winners?

What’s the story?

While Seth Rollins can add “WWE 2K Video Game Cover Star” to his resume, let’s not forget that he’s also one of the more memorable holders of the “Mr. Money In The Bank” moniker.

While it looks as though both the men’s and women’s briefcases are Smackdown Live exclusives, for now, it didn’t stop one of Raw’s biggest stars from chiming in with his predictions for last night’s big event. But how close did he get?

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins won his Money In The Bank contract during the event of the same name in 2014. He would hold on to the briefcase until WrestleMania 31 the next year, becoming the first person to both cash in his contract at WrestleMania, and also cash in during a match.

His interruption during the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns main event led to him pinning Reigns and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

So, Rollins has the proper Money In The Bank credentials – who did he think was going to win? According to his comments to GiveMeSport.com, he didn’t exactly hit the mark.

With regards to the first ever women’s MITB match, this is what Rollins had to say:

“[F]or me, the favourite has got to be Charlotte. She’s just got everything, got it all put together and I think she’s the favourite in almost any match she’s in.”

The briefcase actually wound up being won by Carmella – with some help (to put it lightly) from James Ellsworth. Then, in regards to the night’s main event:

Well, over on SmackDown you have a lot of the big names. I feel like one of those might be Sami Zayn. I think he’s always been the underdog but I think this might be a match for him because a lot of it is based on timing and chance, you know, and it’s not just a one on one fight. In terms of them being undersized or them being almost forgotten about, the underdogs can be used to your advantage.”

Oops, he got that one wrong!

What’s next?

While we have to wait until Tuesday to see what the fallout from the PPV will be, Rollins himself should be appearing in tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Author’s take

Seth’s picks certainly weren’t without merit. I think most people had Charlotte winning (except us, of course) and Sami Zayn winning would have been a feel-good victory along the lines of Daniel Bryan’s 2011 victory. But, neither of those happened!