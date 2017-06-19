WWE News: Seth Rollins announces that he's the cover Superstar of WWE 2K18

Seth Rollins will be gracing the cover of the WWE 2K18 game for the first time in his career!

It is official!

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins made an appearance on ESPN’s Sportscenter on Monday morning and announced that he will be the featured Superstar on the cover of the WWE 2K18 game. The King Slayer further Tweeted out a confirmation of the same.

Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017

WWE 2K18’s release date is set for 17th October 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins, who is currently signed on to the RAW brand of WWE, has never been on the cover of a WWE game before. Before Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock have graced the cover of WWE 2K games.

It has been rumoured that two versions of the game could possibly be released. The game will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and could also be released for Nintendo Switch.

The heart of the matter

Rollins is the new cover star of WWE 2K18

Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter today and made a big announcement concerning the WWE 2K18 game. Rollins announced that he would be “gracing” the cover of this year’s WWE 2K18 video game. Rollins went on to add that he was very excited to be on the cover Superstar.

Rollins said that it was “strange” to see his face on the cover of the game, he added that he has been a lifelong fan of WWE games and it was surreal for him to see himself as the cover. He also said that he would prefer to play the game as himself, although he enjoyed playing as Andre the Giant, among other legends.

Rollins stated that besides several new features and the largest women’s roster, the WWE 2K18 game is special because he’s on the cover.

What’s next?

WWE have been running a mysterious social media campaign to allegedly promote the WWE 2K18 game. With Rollins’ announcement, there might be some more clarity to what the mysterious details in the campaign are all about. Fans will have to wait and watch!

WWE 2K18 will be officially released on 17th October 2017 and has been confirmed as being available on PS4 and Xbox One upon its’ release.

Author’s take

Seth Rollins certainly deserves his place on the cover of the WWE 2K18 game. The man is truly one of the biggest names in the WWE right now despite still being relatively young in his career and has done a lot to cement his place in the upper echelons of the company.

Let’s hope the game is as good as it sounds!

