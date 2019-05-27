WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer savagely attacks 24/7 title

R-Truth is the current 24/7 champion

What's the story?

The WWE 24/7 title, which was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently on RAW, has received a lot of criticism for the design of the title.

The concept, itself, has been praised by fans, but the design hasn't gone down well with fans. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has called the title the "ugliest championship ever created"

In case you didn't know...

Social media has been abuzz since the championship title was announced, with many fans, as well as former WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, mocking the title design.

Since being introduced, the title has changed hands thrice, with Titus O'Neil winning it first, but lost it minutes later to Robert Roode, and then R-Truth defeating Roode. Truth is the current 24/7 champion.

The heart of the matter

Edge, while speaking on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, buried the title design but said that he liked the championship.

“I think it is the ugliest championship ever created. I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal. I always thought the Hardcore Title was fun. And I think right now programming, that’s exactly what it needs is fun. Because it was just a way to get characters that aren’t on the show necessarily all the time on the show and show that they have some character.

“I think we’re past that, you know. And I think it dates it, and this kind of makes it a little more contemporary. I like the 24/7 deal, I just don’t like the actual championship. It looks — like, I could have made that," said WWE Hall of Famer Edge (H/T Monsters And Critics).

What's next?

The 24/7 title can be challenged any time, any place, on RAW, SmackDown or NXT.