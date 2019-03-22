WWE News: WWE Legend says Becky Lynch has a dangerous edge

Becky Lynch is a bad ass!

What's the story?

Former WCW President and WWE Legend Eric Bischoff says that's there's something 'edgy' about Becky Lynch and her rise in WWE.

Eric Bischoff spoke with Kevin Kellam of 101 WKQX on WrestleZone to promote his podcast "83 weeks with Eric Bishoff."

In case you didn't know....

Becky Lynch is considered the female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin and has taken the WWE Universe by storm since her breakout turn from last year. Like Austin, she was meant to be a heel but got over with the crowd.

The Man went on to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and has challanged Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. Since then, she has tangled with Vince McMahon, HHH and Stephanie McMahon leading to Charlotte being added to the match.

The match is now a triple treat with the possibility of being the first all women wrestling match to headline WrestleMania for the first time in WWE History.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bishoff sat down for an interview to promote his podcast "83 weeks with Eric Bischoff." The interview covered the likes of the Monday Night wars, NWO as well as the rise of AEW. They also touched on what makes Becky Lynch stand apart. Eric Bischoff goes on to say

Becky Lynch...WWE...Ronda Rousey...Great Story. There is an edge to the way they're getting their characters over in public.There's an edge...there's almost a dangerous edge to the way Becky attacks social media or uses social media. And I think that edge...intensity as you put it..a little bit of danger...is always going to be a driver for professional wrestling or sports entertainment.

If you think about it, what is professional wrestling? It's two people, sometimes more, who have a personal issue and they battle it out...in a...in a physical story.

The edgier it is, the more dangerous it is, the more it pushes the envelope, it will be successful.

What's next?

Eric Bishoff currently has a podcast called "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" which chronicles the rise and fall of WCW Monday Nitro, from his POV.

