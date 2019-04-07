WWE News: WWE releases an official statement after the attack on Bret Hart

WWE finally spoke out about the Hart incident

What's the story?

It was a shocking moment when it actually happened. As Bret Hart delivered his Hall of Fame address with Natalya, a miscreant jumped the barricade and attacked him.

Thankfully, a whole barrage of wrestlers stopped the incident from spiralling out of control. Now WWE has spoken out on the said situation.

In case you didn't know...

The Hart Foundation were the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2019. Natalya addressed the crowd on behalf of her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart.

A whole lot of WWE Superstars, including UFC fighter Travis Browne, who's Ronda Rousey's husband, took out their ire on the assailant. Dash Wilder of The Revival even landed a blow on the man.

And now WWE has released an official statement on the incident.

The heart of the matter

Bret Hart seemed non-plussed by the incident and even regained his composure to finish his speech. But WWE is taking this matter very seriously, and here is what they had to say:

An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.

We thank EWrestlingnews for the said quote. What we do know is that Bret Hart and Natalya are okay and they are also in great spirits right now, and that the man in question is being charged with assault. Even one of Bret Hart's most bitter critics, Eric Bischoff showed his solidarity to the Canadian:

What a chicken shit thing to do. While @BretHart and I may never break bread or see eye to eye, he’s worthy of all the respect in the world for what he’s accomplished. For a gutless attention deprived punk to pull something like this is disgusting. https://t.co/SPDtJjA90s — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 7, 2019

What's next?

Let's put this in the rearview mirror and head on, full blast towards WrestleMania 35. We're in for the ultimate thrill ride as the men and women of WrestleMania take centre stage. Get ready for a show that will be very special indeed.

