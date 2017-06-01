Write an Article

WWE News: WWE Superstars troll Donald Trump over 'covfefe'

The WWE Superstars react to 'covfefe' and troll Donald Trump. The #covfefe revolution rages on. Drink it in maaannn!!!

by Johny Payne @johny_payne
News 01 Jun 2017, 02:47 IST
Donald Trump posted a Tweet that has sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to troll US President-elect Donald Trump over his ‘covfefe’ tweet.

On the 132nd day of his term as President, a while after midnight, POTUS Donald Trump sent out a tweet that baffled the Twitterverse, to put it mildly. The tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a screenshot of the same:

Trump apparently botched a late-night tweet.

In case you didn’t know...

Donald Trump’s reign as the President of the United States of America has been controversial, with the one-time Wrestlemania 23 participant being widely considered as one of the most polarising figures in politics today.

The WWE Superstars have been divided in their support of the US President and have now issued a wide variety of responses to his confusing ‘covfefe’ tweet.

The heart of the matter:

Several WWE Superstars right from Matt Hardy to Ric Flair issued interesting responses to Trump's covfefe. 

The WWE Universe on its part had several funny reactions of their own with the ‘covfefe’ revolution raging on as of the time of this writing. 

What’s next?

Donald Trump may have deleted his original ‘covfefe’ tweet that started the #covfefe revolution, however, he did issue an interesting follow-up tweet addressing covfefe-

Author’s take:

Well, Mr. Trump’s Presidential reign has been different, to say the least. 

Now, I’m not one to wag an accusatory finger at anyone, no Ma’am! He’s human and allowed to make mistakes, typos included. Regardless, Trump seems to have taken this typo and the resultant trolling all in good spirits. Never change Mr. Trump, never change!  

