WWE News: WWE Superstars troll Donald Trump over 'covfefe'

The WWE Superstars react to 'covfefe' and troll Donald Trump. The #covfefe revolution rages on. Drink it in maaannn!!!

Donald Trump posted a Tweet that has sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to troll US President-elect Donald Trump over his ‘covfefe’ tweet.

On the 132nd day of his term as President, a while after midnight, POTUS Donald Trump sent out a tweet that baffled the Twitterverse, to put it mildly. The tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a screenshot of the same:

Trump apparently botched a late-night tweet.

In case you didn’t know...

Donald Trump’s reign as the President of the United States of America has been controversial, with the one-time Wrestlemania 23 participant being widely considered as one of the most polarising figures in politics today.

The WWE Superstars have been divided in their support of the US President and have now issued a wide variety of responses to his confusing ‘covfefe’ tweet.

The heart of the matter:

Several WWE Superstars right from Matt Hardy to Ric Flair issued interesting responses to Trump's covfefe.

Remember when every indie wrestler did the covfefe driver. — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

"Hulk Hogan, we comin for you covfefe!" — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

I had a great time tonight facing two very talented covfefe — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 31, 2017

Or maybe I should just DELETE this ABSURD term #Covfefe. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2017

Damn it...Now everyone is calling me covfefe Kingston. How could you do this to me... #covfefe — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 31, 2017

The WWE Universe on its part had several funny reactions of their own with the ‘covfefe’ revolution raging on as of the time of this writing.

What’s next?

Donald Trump may have deleted his original ‘covfefe’ tweet that started the #covfefe revolution, however, he did issue an interesting follow-up tweet addressing covfefe-

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Author’s take:

Well, Mr. Trump’s Presidential reign has been different, to say the least.

Now, I’m not one to wag an accusatory finger at anyone, no Ma’am! He’s human and allowed to make mistakes, typos included. Regardless, Trump seems to have taken this typo and the resultant trolling all in good spirits. Never change Mr. Trump, never change!