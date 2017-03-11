WWE News: WWE teasing new faction led by Triple H

New Evolution in the making?

Set to lead a new stable?

What's the story?

WWE is teasing a new faction involving Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. All three members teamed up in a recent WWE Live event in Buffalo where they faced the team of Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho.

In case you didn't know...

The Live event in Buffalo marked the return of Finn Balor after his lengthy injury layoff. Balor had been out of action due to a labrum tear and had to relinquish his WWE Universal title as a result of it.

He was expected to return in time for Royal Rumble initially, but it got delayed as the rehabilitation took longer than expected. If WWE does indeed have plans to go forward with the teased faction, Balor could rise as a credible opposition leader. Balor’s team did win the match and as per the result, the story might be far from over.

The heart of the matter

It is common to see novel yet weird pairings during house shows but what makes this a tease is the Tweet that Triple H sent out. He tweeted out a picture of the two teams facing off. Triple H doing something like this despite losing the match raises many questions and it could be an indication of the story continuing.

Check out the match below as posted by a fan in attendance at the live event:

With the status of Seth Rollins still up in the air, WWE having backup plans involving Finn Balor is a good thing. And, if we go back a bit, there is quite a history between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor, making it possible for WWE to move in such a direction as well.

What's next?

The next move from WWE, if they have plans for such a stable, will depend on the return date of Seth Rollins. If Rollins will not return in time for WrestleMania, all the six men involved in the story could face off in singles matches. The Owens – Jericho match is already booked and a Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn and a Triple H vs. Finn Balor match could be booked soon.

After WrestleMania, having Triple H lead a stable with Owens and Joe could be a great storyline and with rumours of Kurt Angle coming in as the General Manager, things are bound to be interesting if the stable is here to stay.

