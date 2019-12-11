WWE News: X-Pac explains why he has "no desire" for a solo Hall of Fame induction

Waltman is happy getting inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of a group

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was inducted into the famed Hall earlier this year as a part of D-Generation X. Recently, WWE announced that nWo will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, next year in Tampa, Florida. Interestingly, the lineup of the stable included Waltman, along with the original three members of the group: Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash.

Waltman recently spoke with Afterbuzz TV, and made a bold statement in regards to possibly getting inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles star in the future. He stated that he has no desire to be inducted as a singles star, and went on to explain why.

"I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a single. To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don’t need that. I don’t need the me, me, me, what about me? I got plenty of me. I’m just happy to be a part of something greater than me."

The nWo's induction in the Hall of Fame next year will be a special occasion for all four members of the stable, as every single one of them will be receiving the coveted Hall of Fame ring for the second time.