WWE Night of Champions 2023: Predicting 5 matches that can be added to the card

WWE Night of Champions 2023 promises to be a night of solid action. The upcoming premium live event will witness the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion. The final was made official after AJ Styles defeated a battered and bruised Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals last week on WWE SmackDown.

WWE Night of Champions 2023, so far, features three matches. Brock Lesnar versus Cody Rhodes is one of three bouts already made official for the show. The Beast cost The American Nightmare his shot at the World Heavyweight Champion during a Triple Threat match on RAW last week.

The other two matches are AJ Styles versus Seth Rollins for the newly minted world title and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed tag team titles.

With the match card for WWE Night of Champions 2023 far from being finalized, let's take a look at these five matches that might take place two weeks from now.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka failed to dethrone Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Empress of Tomorrow showed up on SmackDown last Friday to confront The EST. A cheerful Asuka extended her hand to congratulate the champion, only to take her out with a mist attack.

It appears that Triple H is building towards a rematch between the two stars at WWE Night of Champions 2023 following the events of SmackDown last week. We'll have to wait till this Friday to find out if the match gets made official.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day were drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023. Mami was on the latest episode of RAW to square off against Dana Brooke. The champion annihilated her opponent and attacked her after the match.

Natalya showed up to confront Rhea. The RAW Women's Champion stopped her onslaught of Dana Brooke and had a staredown with The BOAT before leaving the ring. Natalya could be Rhea Ripley's next challenger at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

#3. Next stop for Gunther

Gunther poses with the WWE Intercontinental Championship around his waist.

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign has been nothing short of spectacular. The Ring General continues to be booked like the absolute monster he is inside and outside the ring. He last defended his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39.

WWE announced that they will hold a battle royal to determine the next challenger for The Ring General on the upcoming episode of RAW. The winner of the match will have the opportunity to dethrone Gunther for the title, and WWE Night of Champions 2023 seems to be the perfect show to witness the action.

#4. The United States Championship could be up for grabs

Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion.

Austin Theory solidified himself as a credible champion when he defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. Theory also partook in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament but failed to make it past the elimination stage. No offense to the champion, but WWE should've used several other superstars instead of Theory in the tournament.

Since WWE Night of Champions 2023 is a place for every superstar to defend their titles, fans might see the United States Championship up for grabs at the premium live event. As of this writing, Austin Theory isn't part of the line-up announced for Night of Champions. Moreover, he isn't advertised for SmackDown this week either.

#5. More focus on the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The majority of WWE fans think Triple H isn't giving due attention to the booking of the Women's Tag Team Championship. WWE Night of Champions 2023 could be the show to start building the prestige of the championship.

If The Game chooses to put the titles on the WWE Night of Champions 2023 card, he should make sure that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan head into that match looking strong. For those unaware, the duo defeated Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch for the titles on a recent episode of RAW. It remains to be seen who they will face in Saudi Arabia.

