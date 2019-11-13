WWE NXT (13th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Nov 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE

Will Team Baszler or Team Ripley get the advantage?

The buildup towards WarGames and Survivor Series is well and truly underway for NXT. After making the monumental Women's WarGames announcement and invading the main roster a couple of times, the Black and Gold brand is on its way to having a memorable weekend in Chicago.

This week, the advantage in the first-ever Women's WarGames match will be hanging in the balance as Mia Yim will battle Io Shirai in a Ladder Match. Both women will be looking to secure the advantage for their respective teams heading into the TakeOver event on 23rd November. It is yet to be revealed who will be the final member of Team Baszler while Team Ripley is all set and ready for the war.

Could we see Baszler's final recruit make an appearance tonight?

Lio Rush has had one of the best turnarounds this year as he went from obscurity to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Now standing in his way is NXT and 205 Live's rising star, Angel Garza. Garza defeated Tony Nese last week in a thriller to get the opportunity and made a huge statement when he slapped the champion as the Man of the Hour offered a handshake.

Will we see a new champion crowned on tonight's show?

Pete Dunne got some much-needed retribution on Damien Priest last week as he defeated The Archer of Infamy last week but couldn't celebrate his win as The Bruiserweight was laid out by Killian Dain.

Dain even attacked Priest, injuring him in the process as well. Will The Beast of Belfast continue his warpath?

Last week The O.C. paid a little visit to Full Sail University and laid out The Undisputed Era and even faced off against the team of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee in a match. Baszler arrived on RAW and cost Becky Lynch the Women's Tag Team Title and Imperium and their leader WALTER answered the challenge laid out by Seth Rollins.

Could we see more main roster Superstars invading Full Sail?

Advertisement

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 13th November 2019 (USA), 6th November (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.