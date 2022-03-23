WWE NXT 2.0 - 3 biggest news stories - Women's Dusty Classic winners crowned, NXT Women's Championship match at Stand & Deliver altered

It was another wild night for NXT 2.0 as the finals of the Women's Dusty Cup took place. Plus, the build to Stand & Deliver continued for a number of rivalries.

This year's Women's Dusty Cup began on February 22, with teams such as Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter and Cora Jade & Raquel González entering. In the end, though, it came down to Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray and Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai battling it out for the trophy.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#3 Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray win the 2022 Women's Dusty Classic

Both teams heading into the final were unlikely partners. They built up some chemistry during the tournament to make it this far, with the chance to earn an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship shot.

The encounter itself main evented the show and was contested expeditiously. The winners were soon revealed when Kay Lee Ray planted Wendy Choo with a KLR Bomb before Io Shirai delivered an inch-perfect moonsault to score the victory.

#2 Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray challenge for the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray issued their challenge for Stand & Deliver

Moments after clinching the 2022 Women's Dusty Cup, Shirai and Ray had a plot twist in mind. Instead of challenging for tag team gold, the pair set their sights on challenging NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

A riled Toxic Attraction began to express their frustrations, as Gigi Dolin threw her drink before an attack was initiated. Already number one contender Cora Jade headed to the ring to even up the odds, leaving the Toxic trio backpeddling.

#1 Stand & Deliver card continues to come together

A Fatal 4-Way match was announced for Stand & Deliver when it was all said and done. Mandy Rose will now defend her title against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai.

We also learned that Gunther would go one-on-one with LA Knight at the big event. Plus, Solo Sikoa claimed a victory over Roderick Strong to enter the North American Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

A Last Chance Triple Threat will take place next week between Cameron Grimes, A-Kid, and Roderick Strong to determine the final entrant.

Here is the current card for Stand & Deliver 2022

Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/ Robert Roode) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai in a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes or A-Kid or Roderick Strong in a ladder match for the North American Championship

LA Knight vs. Gunther

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

What match are you looking forward to the most at Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments section below!

