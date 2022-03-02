WWE NXT 2.0 - 3 biggest news stories: NXT Championship bout set for next week, Solo Sikoa defeated for the first time

WWE NXT 2.0 saw plenty of in-ring action as the road to Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend got shorter by another week.

The Women's Dusty Cup Tournament continued as Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, plus Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade overcame Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

Harland got the better of Draco Anthony in one-on-one action, Lash Legend made short work of Amari Miller, and Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase as he competed in his first NXT 2.0 match since December 2021.

On that note, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

#3 Carmelo Hayes retains the North American Championship and issues challenge for Stand & Deliver

Carmelo Hayes retained the NXT North American Championship this week

Carmelo Hayes put his NXT North American Championship on the line as he collided with "The Bruiserweight" Pete Dunne. The match closed out this week's episode and delivered on all fronts.

The back-and-forth action came to a decisive end when Hayes delivered a leg drop from the top rope. Moments earlier, Dunne had headed to the top rope following some interference from Trick Williams. It ultimately opened up an opportunity for Carmelo to captilize and retain the gold.

After the contest was over, Hayes declared that he will defend his North American Championship at Stand & Deliver in a Ladder Match.

#2 Gunther ends the undefeated run of Solo Sikoa

The colossal heavyweight battle between Gunther and Solo Sikoa finally happened this week on WWE NXT 2.0. After several weeks of build-up, the pair at long last got their hands on each other inside the squared circle.

The hard-hitting war saw the European Ring General bring it to Sikoa. The Street Champion was on the back foot for the first time in his NXT 2.0 career and had to raise his game. It was going to take something special to topple the longest-ever-reigning NXT UK Champion.

In the end, two devastating Powerbombs finished off the Samoan star as he tasted defeat for the first time since joining the brand in November 2021.

#1 Huge NXT Championship match is set for WWE NXT 2.0 next week

To kickstart this week's show, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (The Dirty Dawgs) teamed up to face NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa even came out wearing similar attire to the champion.

The former NXT Champion scored the victory for his team, delivering a Fairytale Ending on Ziggler. However, once the match had concluded, it was revealed that a huge Triple Threat match would take place next week, on a special Roadblock edition of NXT 2.0.

Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a three-way bout.

WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock card for next week

Bron Breakker vs Dolph Ziggler vs Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match for NXT Championship

Imperium vs Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing

Women's Dusty Cup Continues

