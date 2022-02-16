WWE NXT 2.0 - 5 biggest news stories: Champions retain, WWE show rebranded

Now with Valentines Day in the rearview mirror, NXT 2.0 presented their own special event with Vengeance Day. The spectacular was treated as if it was a premium live event with several title matches taking place.

The broadcast was airing again on the Syfy Channel in the United States due to the 2022 Winter Olympics airing on the USA Network. This will be the final showcase on Syfy, and the show will revert to airing on its home channel next week.

In one of this week's most highly anticipated matches on the episode, Pete Dunne faced Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. The brutal gimmick match-up allowed for weapons inside the steel cage as the match was contested. In the end, The Bruiserweight picked up the win.

LA Knight and Grayson Waller's feud was also furthered. They had a confrontation in the middle of the ring. This resulted in Knight voiding Waller's restraining order and following this up by launching an attack on the Aussie superstar.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of the Vengeance Day episode.

#5 205 Live has been rebranded as NXT Level Up

Prior to NXT 2.0 going live, it was revealed that 205 Live, WWE's show dedicated to their cruiserweight talent, was being scrapped. Instead, it would be replaced by Level Up.

205 Live's first episode debuted in 2016 and became one of the company's hidden gems as it produced some scintillating in-ring action. Sadly, it never really became a flagship show for WWE. At one point, the showcase was integrated into its RAW broadcasts, but this only lasted for a short time.

The broadcast was initially filmed after SmackDown aired on Friday night's. The format wasn't necessarily great for the program. Often, fans would leave once SmackDown had concluded, and those who stayed were usually energy zapped from the high-octane blue brand show they'd just witnessed.

205 Live then underwent several changes in the last few years, and it failed to maintain any consistency, and with that, its popularity dwindled. It was only so far that this particular concept could go on without it becoming stagnant. Now, WWE has realized a change was needed.

Level Up will serve the NXT 2.0 brand, possibly similar to how AEW Dark Elevation serves AEW Dark, with up-and-coming talent getting an opportunity to shine. All will certainly be revealed this Friday when we see the show's direction.

