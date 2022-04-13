WWE NXT 2.0 (April 12, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Natalya makes a jaw-dropping appearance, new NXT Tag Team Champions crowned, Hall of Fame ring burned 

This week's WWE NXT 2.0 drummed up a ton of shocking moments, on top of the number of championship matches that took place.

Before the broadcast aired, it was revealed that the NXT Tag Team Champions MSK had relinquished their gold. It was ultimately announced that a Gauntlet Match would take place to crown the new champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#5 Cameron Grimes retained the North American Championship

The show kicked off this week with the North American Championship being defended by Cameron Grimes against challenger Solo Sikoa.

The champion managed to withstand the power and strength of Sikoa, and following a distraction from Trick Williams, delivered a Cave-In to retain the title. Grimes was attacked by Carmelo Hayes after the match, signaling the challenge he will next battle.

#4 Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose put her championship on the line against Dakota Kai, and of course, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction followed behind to accompany her at ringside.

It was another distraction that allowed Mandy to hit a running knee and retain her championship as Toxic Attraction stood tall. However, things turned sour when Wendy Choo appeared and soaked all three women with a water pistol.

#3 Joe Gacy burned Rick Steiner's Hall of Fame ring

Joe Gacy spoke to Bron Breakker from the screen

Last week, fans were left stunned when Joe Gacy appeared to have kidnapped Bron Breakker's father Rick Steiner and placed him inside a cage.

On this week's episode, Gacy once again appeared on screen to reveal what he had done to Steiner. He was also in possession of one-half of the Steiner Brother's Hall of Fame ring, and decided to burn it in a fire pit.

#2 New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned in a Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly captured the NXT Tag Team Championship

A five-team Gauntlet Match took place to crown brand new Tag Team Champions. Legado Del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, The Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly and Grayson Waller & Sanga all battled for the vacant gold.

In the end, it was Pretty Deadly who came out victorious by defeating The Creed Brothers in the final match, using the Spilt Milk finishing move.

#1 SmackDown's Natalya made a surprise appearance

Natalya immediately made her presence felt by attacking Cora Jade

SmackDown Superstar Natalya made a surprise appearance on this week's show by entering the ring during a promo by Cora Jade. Jade noted that she needs to become the NXT Women's Champion.

Natalya told her that she would someday be champion in the future, but right now, the future is bleak, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Cora and locked her in a Sharpshooter.

