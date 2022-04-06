WWE NXT 2.0 (March 5, 2022) 4 biggest news stories - Hall of Famer Rick Steiner held captive by Joe Gacy, champions retain their gold

This week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Saturday's Stand & Deliver special that took place in Dallas, Texas. At the event, Dolph Ziggler retained the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

However, on WWE RAW, a rematch for the NXT Championship was set and this time, Bron Breakker managed to overcome The Show Off to become a two-time champion. It was one of the most surprising moments at the RAW After ’Mania event.

On that note, with the brand back in Orlando, Florida after an eventful weekend, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#4 Toxic Attraction reclaimed the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

On Saturday, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai on the Stand & Deliver pre-show in just under eight minutes.

They were immediately awarded a rematch just three days later, and with the help of Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction managed to reclaim their titles and now once again rise to the summit of the women's tag team division.

#3 Nikkita Lyons extends undefeated run

Nikkita Lyons performed her signature pin

After her impressive debut for the brand on February 22, Nikkita Lyons stepped into the ring again this week to take on Lash Legend.

Lyons' spinning roundhouse kick and split-legged splash finished off Legend, and fans once more reveled in her unique pin that set the internet ablaze a few weeks ago. The win also kept Nikkita's undefeated streak alive as she is now 3-0 on the Tuesday night show.

#2 High-stakes championship matches scheduled for next week

Even with WrestleMania done and dusted, WWE continues to roll on, and there are some high-stakes championship encounters that have now been scheduled for next Tuesday night.

Dakota Kai will challenge for the Women's Championship as she collides with Mandy Rose. MSK will defend their Tag Team Championship against Grayson Waller & Sanga, plus The North American Championship will also be on the line next week as Cameron Grimes defends against Solo Sikoa.

#1 Bron Breakker retains the NXT Championship, Joe Gacy captures his father

Bron Breakker watched on from the ring

After defeating Dolph Ziggler on RAW to reclaim the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker was issued an immediate challenge by Gunther. Bron put his gold on the line and overcame the European powerhouse with a huge gorilla press powerslam.

Notably, after the contest was over, Joe Gacy and Haarland appeared on screen backstage with Breakker's father, recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rick Steiner, locked in a cage. Gacy and Haarland vowed to "teach this old dog new tricks."

What was your favorite moment from this week's show? Are you intrigued by Joe Gacy entering the main event scene with Bron Breaker? Let us know in the comments section below!

