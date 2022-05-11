WWE NXT 2.0 (May 10, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Natalya pays huge respect to young star, Women's Breakout Tournament begins

WWE NXT 2.0 brought more exhilarating action this week. The show marked the start of the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament, which saw Nikkita Lyons battle Arianna Grace and Fallon Henley face Sloane Jacobs. Two tournament bouts will take place next week as well.

Elsewhere, the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship was defended as Toxic Attraction squared off against Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, plus SmackDown Superstar Natalya brought the curtain on her feud with Cora Jade in a highly-anticipated one-on-one match.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of the show.

#5 Bron Breakker will return next week to go answer Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy spoke on NXT 2.0 this week

Furthering his feud with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Joe Gacy took to the ring with his two disciples to talk directly about the absent champion. Gacy explained that he had opened the door to inclusion and that everyone would commit to change.

The ominous-speaking star invited Breakker to an opportunity to step through the door on next week's show.

#4 Toxic Attraction retain NXT Women's Tag Team Championship; Mandy Rose attacks Wendy Choo after the match

Toxic Attraction stand tall over Wendy Choo

From being sprayed with a water pistol to almost being fried under a sunbed, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose finally had enough. The champion struck after Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez succumbed to defeat against Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction laid waste to the 30-year-old superstar and stood tall after sending a clear message.

#3 Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller tease leaving the brand

After tasting defeat at the hands of Sarray & Andre Chase, Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller vented their frustrations. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the broadcast, Daddy's Little Princess appeared to indicate that the pair were done with the brand.

While nothing has been confirmed on the duo moving to the main roster or leaving, it's one situation to certainly keep an eye on over the next few days and weeks.

#2 Nikkita Lyons and Fallon Henley advanced to the next round of the Women's Breakout Tournament

Nikkita Lyons in action against Arianna Grace in the Women's Breakout Tournament

The start of the Women's Breakout Tournament saw two match-ups between Nikkita Lyons & Arianna Grace and Fallon Henley & Sloane Jacobs. Lyons and Henley scored impressive victories in their individual performances and will now advance to the next round.

The following two matches from the first round of the tournament will take place next week.

#1 Natalya pays massive respect to Cora Jade after their match

After weeks of attempting to teach Cora Jade a lesson, Natalya finally got her hands on the young upstart in one-on-one action. It was a student vs. teacher-type match that kept the fans glued right from the get-go.

The bout's conclusion saw Cora pass out to The Queen of Harts' Sharpshooter following a valiant effort from the up-and-comer.

Post-match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion extended her hand and hugged Jade, paying her respects and giving her a huge rub. It was a special moment for the young star despite the defeat.

