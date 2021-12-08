×
NXT 2.0 Results: Gargano attacked; Popular RAW Superstar revealed as MSK's Shaman

It was an eventful episode of NXT 2.0
Modified Dec 08, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Von Wagner kicked off the NXT 2.0 after WarGames and was headed to the ring for the Steel Cage Match with Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly attacked Wagner during his entrance and dragged him into the cage, locking it shut before the match began.

.@KORcombat is NOT waiting around to get things started! #WWENXT @WWEVonWagner https://t.co/SP9Fkshcii

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Von Wagner - Steel Cage match on NXT 2.0

Can @KORcombat battle back?!#WWENXT @WWEVonWagner https://t.co/BRqelGSjed

O'Reilly had the early advantage and Wagner hit a side slam but went back down as KOR unloaded on him. Wagner recovered and tossed Kyle around the ring and into the cage wall.

O'Reilly came back with some big kicks and got a dragon screw on Wagner before getting a near fall off a DDT.

After a break on NXT 2.0, O'Reilly had a guillotine locked in off the ropes, but Wagner countered into a vertical suplex.

.@WWEVonWagner power.#WWENXT https://t.co/uitBQ6FAev

O'Reilly got a near fall off a knee strike before Wagner got him with a low blow. Wagner slammed Kyle into the cage wall before getting his finisher for the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Kyle O'Reilly

The match may be over, but @WWEVonWagner wasn't finished with @KORcombat. #WWENXT https://t.co/TSsRHYwbto

After the match, Wagner hung O'Reilly upside down on the ropes facing the cage door and slammed it in his face thrice.

Von Wagner sent a painful message to Kyle O&#039;Reilly on NXT 2.0
Grade: B

Joe Gacy had a short promo and said that Harland was set to make his in-ring debut next week.

.@JoeGacy says @harlandwwe will make his official #WWENXT in-ring debut next week! 👀 https://t.co/kaactnFRo3

Bron Breakker was out next on NXT 2.0 and called out Tommaso Ciampa and challenged him to an NXT championship rematch. Diamond Mine interrupted his promo and congratulated him on the win at WarGames.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for team black-and-gold." 🙌#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/tW9swTQ2Eb

Bivens said Roderick Strong has wiped out the entire cruiserweight division. Since the weight limit has now been lifted, Strong would like to challenge Breakker.

You want to challenge @bronbreakkerwwe!? Good luck with that @Malcolmvelli and @roderickstrong #WWENXT https://t.co/TDlJNoCGRV

Breakker accepted the challenge and walked out as the Creed Brothers headed for their upcoming match.

.@bronbreakkerwwe is ready to take on EVERYBODY!#WWENXT @DiamondMineWWE https://t.co/J9RjEkVFF0
