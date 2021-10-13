×
Create
Notifications

NXT 2.0 Results: Big swerve sees new Champion crowned; Gonzalez raises the stakes for Halloween Havoc

It was an eventful night for Ciampa and Carmelo Hayes
It was an eventful night for Ciampa and Carmelo Hayes
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 13, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Listicle

Joe Gacy kicked off NXT 2.0 and said that he would defeat the Champ Tommaso Ciampa tonight to earn his place in the Halloween Havoc title match. Gacy spoke about overcoming 'toxic masculinity' in his 'safe space', which was the NXT ring before Ciampa came out to start the match.

gaslight. gatekeep. gacy. #WWENXT @JoeGacy https://t.co/9TFP3TO417

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy on NXT 2.0

goodnight gacy 😴 #WWENXT @NXTCiampa @JoeGacy https://t.co/4w1uSVxN6l

Ciampa started off strong but Gacy managed to take the champ down for a second or two. Ciampa recovered and locked in a hold before Gacy managed to hit a massive backbreaker for a near fall.

This safe space is officially CLOSED.@NXTCiampa is bringing the fight to @JoeGacy as @harlandwwe looks on 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒚. #WWENXT https://t.co/FwvBRHpVU1

Gacy was distracted as he looked on into the crowd, allowing Ciampa to get back in control. Outside the ring, The Blackheart sent Gacy into the announcer's desk before we caught a glimpse of Harland for a second time tonight, hinting at his possible involvement with the competitors.

help #WWENXT @harlandwwe https://t.co/I3OXBOnyYZ

Gacy landed a senton on the apron before we headed for a break. Back on NXT 2.0, Ciampa hit a series of clotheslines in the corner before Gacy countered the Air Raid Crash. Ciampa dodged a moonsault before Tommaso hit the Fairytale Ending for the win.

.@JoeGacy's road to #HalloweenHavoc ends here as @NXTCiampa pins the "inclusive king" on #WWENXT! https://t.co/cDs1GT237g

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Joe Gacy

Hey @harlandwwe, YOU'RE SCARING US! #WWENXT@JoeGacy @NXTCiampa https://t.co/tiKB0cSS56

Ciampa was on his way out after the match when Harland, attacked the champ. Gacy made the save and drove Harland away but Ciampa shoved Gacy down after he offered to help him get to his feet.

is this conflict resolution?#WWENXT @harlandwwe @JoeGacy https://t.co/8Tzx8Cg3K1

Grade: B+

Toxic Attraction was out next on NXT 2.0 and said that they didn't care about the 'rules'. They called out the NXT Women's Tag Team Champs, challenging them to a title match at Halloween Havoc. Mandy challenged Raquel Gonzalez as well for the NXT Women's Championship at the NXT special as well before they walked out.

"We, #ToxicAttraction, couldn't care less about the rules. We do what we want, when we want, and what we want are the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles." - @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/m7uNx8P0Sc

Xyon Quinn was out next for a match with Malik Blade on NXT 2.0.

1 / 7 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी