NXT 2.0 Results: Big swerve sees new Champion crowned; Gonzalez raises the stakes for Halloween Havoc

Joe Gacy kicked off NXT 2.0 and said that he would defeat the Champ Tommaso Ciampa tonight to earn his place in the Halloween Havoc title match. Gacy spoke about overcoming 'toxic masculinity' in his 'safe space', which was the NXT ring before Ciampa came out to start the match.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy on NXT 2.0

Ciampa started off strong but Gacy managed to take the champ down for a second or two. Ciampa recovered and locked in a hold before Gacy managed to hit a massive backbreaker for a near fall.

Gacy was distracted as he looked on into the crowd, allowing Ciampa to get back in control. Outside the ring, The Blackheart sent Gacy into the announcer's desk before we caught a glimpse of Harland for a second time tonight, hinting at his possible involvement with the competitors.

Gacy landed a senton on the apron before we headed for a break. Back on NXT 2.0, Ciampa hit a series of clotheslines in the corner before Gacy countered the Air Raid Crash. Ciampa dodged a moonsault before Tommaso hit the Fairytale Ending for the win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Joe Gacy

Ciampa was on his way out after the match when Harland, attacked the champ. Gacy made the save and drove Harland away but Ciampa shoved Gacy down after he offered to help him get to his feet.

Grade: B+

Toxic Attraction was out next on NXT 2.0 and said that they didn't care about the 'rules'. They called out the NXT Women's Tag Team Champs, challenging them to a title match at Halloween Havoc. Mandy challenged Raquel Gonzalez as well for the NXT Women's Championship at the NXT special as well before they walked out.

Xyon Quinn was out next for a match with Malik Blade on NXT 2.0.

