NXT 2.0 Results: Winning streak snapped; Gargano confronts top champion

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off NXT 2.0 and the new North American Champion celebrated his win last week over "Swerve" Scott. He said that from this point on he was on the top of the ladder and was going to run things on NXT.

Johnny Gargano came out to interrupt them and congratulated the new champ. Gargano wondered what was next for him and challenged Carmelo to a match. Trick joked about Indi before Dexter Lumis showed up and attacked them from behind.

Melo and Trick fled the ring without the title belt and Lumis and Gargano stood in the ring, taunting them to come take it as we headed for commercials.

Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase on NXT 2.0

Prof. Chase was back again in his sweater to face Odyssey in the first match of the night. Jones tossed Chase around the ring as the match began but Andre managed to get some kicks in.

Chase went for a tackle but bounced off the big guy before Jones knocked him about some more and hit a huge powerslam. Jones hit a running splash and picked up the win.

Result: Odyssey Jones def. Andre Chase

Grade: B-

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium on NXT 2.0

Brutus and Aichner kicked off the match and Julius was tagged in early on with Imperium in control. Barthel hit a big suplex after tagging in before Roderick Strong ran interference from the outside, letting the Creed Brothers take control of the match.

Aichner got the tag and deadlifted Brutus for a rolling senton. Julius Creed tagged in and took a big move from Barthel before Ikemen Jiro and Kushida came out to attack Diamond Mine at ringside. Imperium took advantage of the distraction and Barthel picked up the win. This ended The Creed Brothers' winning streak on NXT 2.0

Result: Imperium def. The Creed Brothers

Grade: B

