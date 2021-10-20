×
Create
Notifications

NXT 2.0 Results: Winning streak snapped; Gargano confronts top champion

It was a wild night on NXT 2.0 as Gargano confronted a top Champion
It was a wild night on NXT 2.0 as Gargano confronted a top Champion
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 20, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Listicle

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off NXT 2.0 and the new North American Champion celebrated his win last week over "Swerve" Scott. He said that from this point on he was on the top of the ladder and was going to run things on NXT.

The NEW #WWENXT North American Champion @Carmelo_WWE is in the house! https://t.co/PdvwCGxLol

Johnny Gargano came out to interrupt them and congratulated the new champ. Gargano wondered what was next for him and challenged Carmelo to a match. Trick joked about Indi before Dexter Lumis showed up and attacked them from behind.

Right on time!👋 @DexterLumis!#WWENXT https://t.co/nCK8P82bKa

Melo and Trick fled the ring without the title belt and Lumis and Gargano stood in the ring, taunting them to come take it as we headed for commercials.

Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase on NXT 2.0

Nice to see @AndreChaseWWE's class show up tonight on #WWENXT 2.0!Thought he didn't have any class... 😬 https://t.co/PU7AaHGaNg

Prof. Chase was back again in his sweater to face Odyssey in the first match of the night. Jones tossed Chase around the ring as the match began but Andre managed to get some kicks in.

Not quite, @AndreChaseWWE...#WWENXT https://t.co/DpUlM95Vzd

Chase went for a tackle but bounced off the big guy before Jones knocked him about some more and hit a huge powerslam. Jones hit a running splash and picked up the win.

Result: Odyssey Jones def. Andre Chase

You can't teach this strength, @AndreChaseWWE.Nobody brings it quite like @oshow94. #WWENXT https://t.co/xZqUge7MuC

Grade: B-

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium on NXT 2.0

HERE WE GO!IMPERIUM takes on @JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe in #WWENXT 2.0 tag team action. https://t.co/lRj9NJ1Eq7

Brutus and Aichner kicked off the match and Julius was tagged in early on with Imperium in control. Barthel hit a big suplex after tagging in before Roderick Strong ran interference from the outside, letting the Creed Brothers take control of the match.

Aichner got the tag and deadlifted Brutus for a rolling senton. Julius Creed tagged in and took a big move from Barthel before Ikemen Jiro and Kushida came out to attack Diamond Mine at ringside. Imperium took advantage of the distraction and Barthel picked up the win. This ended The Creed Brothers' winning streak on NXT 2.0

Result: Imperium def. The Creed Brothers

.@FabianAichner uses his incredible strength to get UP for that one!@BrutusCreedwwe goes UP!#WWENXT https://t.co/hMYnHfhNu0

Grade: B

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी