NXT 2.0 Results: New Champion crowned; Mandy Rose and crew lays out challenge to titleholders

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa kicked off NXT 2.0 with some of the newer recruits to the brand. Carmelo Hayes, Odyssey Jones, and Bron Breakker were some of the newcomers that Ciampa introduced before thanking the fans, whom he called 'the soul of the show'.

Ciampa in the ring with some of the newer faces on NXT 2.0

Cameron Grimes came out and said he wanted a shot at the title before LA Knight followed suit. Dunne and Holland were out next and entered the ring before the Bruiserweight mocked the newcomers, calling them scared to throw the first punch.

A massive brawl broke out after Ciampa attacked Dunne and Pete and Holland were tossed out to ringside as Ciampa and Bron stood tall in the ring.

Backstage on NXT 2.0, the women's locker room was also in disarray with a brawl breaking out between the Superstars including B-Fab, Elektra Lopez, and Kay Lee Ray. Back in the ring, Ciampa and Breakker challenged Dunne and Holland to a match tonight.

Kushida (c) vs. Roderick Strong - Cruiserweight Title Match on NXT 2.0

Strong grounded the champ early on and went for a headlock but Kushida broke out and got the Hoverboard Lock in before Roddy escaped the ring. Back after a break on NXT 2.0, Strong had Kushida on the ropes but the champ reversed the superplex before taking a huge backbreaker and a suplex for a near fall.

Roddy hit some chops before Kushida tried again for his signature submission move. Bivens distracted the ref while the Creed Brothers dragged Kushinda out of the ring to beat him up and Ivy Nile hit a Superman Punch on him at ringside before they tossed him back in. Strong hit the End of Heartache in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Roderick Strong def. Kushida to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Grayson Waller walked out after the match and demanded a match with Strong and after some deliberation, Bivens announced the match for next week.

Grade: B+

