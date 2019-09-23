WWE NXT: 5 Current Superstars who're certainly not 'developmental talent'

Adam Cole could take the main roster by storm soon

At the outset, let me say that while, on paper, I'm a Community Manager at Sportskeeda Wrestling, the honest truth is that like so many of you, I'm a professional wrestling fan first. I think the Wednesday Night Wars are great for fans, and because it's entertainment at the end of the day, I'm glad that we don't need to pick sides.

That said, with the help of Andruew Tang at SPW and Vinayak Sodhi at Wrestle Square, I recently had a chance to interview 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega for Sportskeeda. You can check it out in the link below.

The major takeaway from this interview that sent the internet into overdrive mode was the fact that Omega said that AEW would present 'real stars, not developmental talent'. While NXT did certainly start out as the developmental brand for aspiring WWE Superstars, I wonder if the tag still holds true because NXT has evolved into WWE's third brand.

So, I just thought that we'd take a look at some NXT talents who do not quite fit the developmental tag per se (I'm not going to count people who've already been on the main roster like Breeze, Fandango, Gargano, The Street Profits, etc.) and could show up on the main roster tomorrow and still be big stars!

#5 Adam Cole

Let's begin with the champ and the face of the promotion, Adam Cole. Even though he's been in the Royal Rumble, he's technically never been a part of the main roster. This is a man who looks like a rockstar, works incredible matches and coincidentally, has a better half who's the face of the women's division for the competition.

Nobody who watches an Adam Cole match or segment can describe him as developmental talent. He's got the mark of a Superstar on him!

