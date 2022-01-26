WWE NXT - Best and Worst - WALTER's name change explained, tribute to former Intercontinental Champion

After a lot of criticism surrounding the brand recently, WWE NXT came out swinging with a great episode. The in-ring action was particularly impressive, with several stars being put over this week.

Besides WALTER's glaring name change to GUNTHER, the brand has generally done well. New stars are constantly being created, keeping the show strong even if multiple established names move to RAW or SmackDown.

The next special show has been announced too. Vengeance Day will take place in three weeks, and quite a few matches already seem set in stone. Also, the news of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver taking place in Dallas comes as massive encouragement for the brand.

Anyway, here are the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE NXT. Leave your thoughts on the show in the comments section below.

#3 Best: Solo Sikoa has a breakout showing on WWE NXT

One of the high points on WWE NXT this week saw Solo Sikoa enjoy a breakout performance against Boa. The two concluded their intense rivalry with an entertaining Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The action traveled across the arena and backstage. Boa and Sikoa flung each other from pillar to post, eventually making their way back to ringside. The Anoa'i family member paid tribute to his late uncle as well.

Sporting Umaga's face paint on the left side of his face, Sikoa truly felt like the former Intercontinental Champion. He showcased his brutal side, eventually winning with a splash from the top rope through a table outside the ring.

Jimmy and Jey Uso will surely be proud of their baby brother after that. Solo Sikoa's stock continues to rise as he becomes a major player. Big things are in his future, both on this brand and beyond.

Expect a North American Championship win in the short-term, while the long-term could see him join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown. The future is bright for Solo!

