WWE NXT Great American Bash results: TNA Champion debuts; Top star potentially injured; second coming of Roman Reigns?

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 kicked off with a video package retrospective looking back at the history of the show. This includes footage from JCP, WCW, the main roster, and NXT events in the past.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/12/2025)

Je'Von Evans def. Jasper Troy via pinfall

Sol Ruca (c) def. Izzi Dame via pinfall

Ethan Page def. Yoshiki Inamura (c) via pinfall

Oba Femi (c) def. Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall

Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) via pinfall

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Jasper Troy vs. Je'Von Evans

Jasper Troy used his power to dominate early on, but Je'Von Evans tried his best to hit and run. A rana didn't work, so Je'Von put Jasper in a Sleeper Hold. Both men then went flying over the top rope and landed hard.

Je'Von Evans whiffed a kick and was thrown hard to the floor. Jasper then tossed Je'Von into the ring hard. Jasper hit a big splash and worked over Je'Von, who finally began fighting back with a failed attempted German Suplex.

Jasper slammed Je'Von against the ring post, then hit a toss. He disrespected Evans by stepping on his head. Je'Von started to fight back but collapsed on the ropes. Jasper tried for a Vader Bomb, but missed. Evans hit a big knee and then threw multiple punches at the giant. He nailed a Superkick, but Jasper wouldn't go down.

Je'Von failed a Springboard Cutter attempt, but then hit a rebound kick. Je'Von nailed a dive to the floor, then he slipped on the ropes before he hit a German Suplex and a Frog Splash. Jasper Troy then attempted the Black Hole Slam, but Je'Von countered and got a fluke pinfall! Je'Von's ribs might have been worsened.

Results: Je'Von Evans def. Jasper Troy at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Grade: B

A vignette aired for Jaida Parker where she hyped up Evolution. The character work helped put over her motivations, but it was kept short.

A video package aired that highlighted Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. He called out many WWE and celebrity personalities, including Logan Paul's father and Matt Bloom (aka A-Train).

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage. Ruca said she was riding high following her SmackDown debut. She made it clear she would beat Izzi Dame tonight. Zaria said she will be in Sol's corner and she also noted they will would the Women's Tag Team Titles tomorrow at WWE Evolution.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame - NXT Women's North American Championship Match

The Culling came out with Izzi Dame, but only Tatum Paxley remained ringside. Before the bell sounded, Paxley slapped Zaria. Izzi used the chaos to lay out Sol, and she almost pinned her. Izzi then took control until Ruca hit a crossbody from the top.

The two fought outside of the ring, and an ugly diving rana took out both women. Izzi took control back in the ring and delivered numerous strikes. Sol Ruca attempted a few comebacks, but Izzi recovered each time. She then leveled Ruca with a big boot.

Sol Ruca recovered and hit a few shoulder blocks. She then delivered a backstabber. Ruca then shocked everybody with a Flipping Moonsault from the apron to the floor. Sol then nailed a Springboard 450 Clothesline for a near fall. Izzi avoided a Sol Snatcher and hit a Codebreaker from the ropes.

Ruca attempted a Springboard X-Factor, but slipped before recovering to hit it. Izzi stopped the Sol Snatcher, but Ruca avoided a Super Backsuplex. Ruca hit a Spear, but Tatum placed Izzi's foot on the rope to break the count. Zaria hit a spear on Tatum, and Sol Ruca nailed the Sol Snatcher for the win.

Results: Sol Ruca def. Izzi Dame at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Grade: B-

A vignette aired highlighting Lola Vice making her AAA debut. She then made it clear that she intends to win the Evolution Battle Royal.

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace were in a backstage segment. Blake kept calling Jordynne her "muscle muffin," and they made it clear they were ready for Fatal Influence tonight.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints - NXT North American Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricky Saints attacked Ethan Page before the bell. The two fought to the floor, and a trash can and a kendo stick were both used. The two fought through the crowd into the concourse area. Ethan Page slapped Ricky back-first into a pole and locked in a Boston Crab. The crowd's Ricky Saints chants were reminiscent of chants for Roman Reigns.

Saints put Ethan Page through a table in the merchandise area. The two fought back to the ringside. Page then slammed Saints onto steel stairs and then used a one as a weapon. Ethan rammed Ricky neck-first into a ring post. Saints recovered and sprayed a fire extinguisher at All Ego.

Ricky Saints then tore apart a guardrail and smashed it against Ethan Page's back. Page recovered and hit a running DDT in the corner. Page was dropped on chairs, but Ethan recovered and suplexed Saints onto the guardrail.

Ethan Page attempted a Superplex onto chairs, but Ricky Saints bit him. He then powerbombed Ethan onto chairs. The two fought to the back again, and Saints accidentally bumped into Jasper Troy, who hit a Black Hole Slam on Ricky as payback.

The two competitors then fought back to the arena and up the ramp. Ricky used a referee for a Tornado DDT. Ethan then hit the Ego's Edge from the ramp through a table for the big win.

Results: Ethan Page (c) def. Ricky Saints at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Grade: A+

Luca Crusifino cut a promo by the water where he called out Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for their behavior. He said that come Tuesday, it would be all about him.

NXT Heatwave was announced for Sunday, August 24, in Lowell, MA.

Ava was in the ring for the TNA World Championship contract signing along with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana. TNA President Carlos Silva was present in the crowd. Mike Santana spoke first and said Trick Williams went soft and that Joe was in his way.

Joe Hendry said he intends to take TNA Wrestling to new heights. Trick demanded respect. Williams said he was the man carrying two brands. Things got heated, and Williams was put through the table by the two TNA stars.

Mike Santana and Joe Hendry remained in the ring for the next segment and were then attacked by DarkState as Trick Williams looked on.

A Kelani Jordan video package aired hyping up Evolution. She said that she would go on to compete at WWE Clash in Paris.

Tony D'Angelo cut a promo reflecting on The Family and his time in NXT by a bridge. He then revealed he possessed Stacks' NXT Heritage Cup, which he then threw into the water.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Yoshiki Inamura vs. Oba Femi (c) - NXT Championship Match

Yoshiki Inamura came out with Josh Briggs. Oba Femi dominated early on. Yoshiki no-sold a slam and charged at Femi with a sumo attack and throw. Inamura hit a shoulder block from the apron to the floor. He followed it up with a spinning slam.

Oba took control back and slammed Inamura. He hit multiple rib breakers and continued to power Inamura around, but Yoshiki fired back with strikes. He hit numerous chops and forearms, which leveled Oba.

Inamura hit a German Suplex for a near fall. The referee was knocked down, and Josh Briggs hit Oba Femi with the belt without Inamura knowing. Inamura then realized, and the two argued, with Inamura hitting a running headbutt.

Inamura hit his big Splash, but the referee was still down. Oba chokeslammed Inamura for a near fall. Oba went for the Fall From Grace, but Inamura countered with a Powerbomb variation. Briggs got knocked down from the apron, and Oba nailed the Fall From Grace for the win.

Results: Oba Femi def. Yoshiki Inamura at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Grade: A

A vignette for Lash Legend aired, teasing her presence in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. She said she was destined to be a big star.

Trick Williams yelled at Ava backstage about Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Ava asked if Trick had anything to do with DarkState's assault. He denied it. Ava then revealed that Trick, Joe, and Mike would team up against DarkState on NXT.

Oba Femi cut a promo backstage about his win. Yoshiki Inamura interrupted and apologized about Josh Briggs. Oba accepted the apology and said Inamura would receive a WWE NXT Title match without Josh soon. Briggs then showed up and pushed Oba, and they had to be held apart.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) vs. Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace and Fallon Henley started things off. Jordynne's power repeatedly leveled Fallon. Jacy Jayne tagged in and the two traded repeated pins. Blake Monroe tagged in and she and Jacy exchanged holds and lock ups. Jacy missed a senton and ate a dropkick.

Fallon tagged in and tried to pin Blake. Blake dropkicked Fallon and tagged in Jordynne. The two double-teamed Henley. Blake Monroe then hit a sidewalk slam. Jacy Jayne distracted the referee and Jazmyn Nyx cheated from ringside. They double-teamed Blake before Monroe tagged Jordynne in. Jordynne nailed both active members with a double Northern Light Suplex before she was kicked hard on the floor.

Fatal Influence double-teamed Jordynne Grace with repeat kicks and strikes. Blake finally tagged in and hit repeated Sling Blades. She hit the Trish Stratus-style rana and a springboard dropkick. Blake attempted a Piledriver on the apron, but Jacy stopped it. She attempted a powerbomb on the apron, but Henley and Jazmyn prevented it.

Fallon hit a blockbuster on Blake. Jordynne tagged in and hit a slam on Fallon. Henley hit a slingshot Spear into the ring. Jazmyn Nyx again interfered but TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich came out and attacked her. From there, Jordynne Grace hit a spear to break up a pinfall attempt.

Fallon hit her ring post kick, but was leveled. Jordynne Grace nailed Jacy Jayne with a backfist and Blake hit a DDT variation to pin the champion.

Results: Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace def. Fatal Influence at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Grade: A

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 wrapped up with Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace celebrating their victory.

