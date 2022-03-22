WWE NXT Level Up Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights- March 18, 2022: Xyon Quinn, Lash Legend in action; Robert Stone continues his rivalry with Andre Chase

The latest edition of WWE NXT Level Up saw Bodhi Hayward battle Dante Chen in the main event. Robert Stone made an appearance on the show, advancing his rivalry with Andre Chase.

Lash Legend was in action against Valentina Feroz while Xyon Quinn faced Damon Kemp in the opening bout.

Xyon Quinn vs. Damon Kemp on NXT Level Up

Both competitors displayed sportsmanship before the match. Kemp got the better of a collar and elbow tie-up and tried to take Quinn down, but the latter blocked it and landed a shoulder tackle.

They engaged in a power tussle where Quinn gained the upper hand and put Kemp in a side headlock. The latter fought it out with punches to the midsection and locked in a Calf Crusher. He delivered a few forearms and uppercuts, which busted Quinn open. He followed it up with a running tackle for a two-count.

Quinn fought off a headlock and landed a few vicious strikes and running elbows in the corner, followed by a Samoan Drop. He delivered the running forearm to pick up the win.

Result: Xyon Quinn defeated Damon Kemp via pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B

Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) on NXT Level Up

Legend shoved Feroz to kick off the contest. The latter went for a Hurricanrana which the former countered and threw her in mid-air effortlessly. Legend landed a few kicks, followed by an impressive Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Feroz fought back with a few kicks of her own while down on the mat, but Legend landed an elbow drop to keep her down. Feroz locked in a Guillotine followed by a Sleeper Hold, but Legend's strength helped her put her opponent away.

Feroz landed a flurry of dropkicks and went for a crossbody. Legend caught her, but Feroz locked in the head scissors.

After numerous failed attempts to shake her off, Legend was finally able to create separation by slamming her opponent into the mat. She then hit a pump kick to pick up the win.

Result: Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) via pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

Following the match, Legend cut a promo on Nikkita Lyons, promising to deliver a brutal beatdown and make her trend worldwide.

Dante Chen vs. Bodhi Hayward (w/ Andre Chase) on NXT Level Up

Hayward and Chen traded headlocks to kickoff the match. The former put the latter down with a shoulder tackle and a side headlock takeover. Chen landed a few strikes into Hayward's midsection and turned the tables with a couple of arm drags.

He then focused his attack on Hayward's left arm. The latter countered a running attack into a Belly to Belly Suplex. Hayward delivered a standing splash for a two-count. During the match, Robert Stone headed out to the ramp, distracting Andre Chase.

Meanwhile, Chen fought out of a submission and delivered a few elbow strikes and chops followed by a body slam. He executed a splash in the corner and later went for a suplex, which Hayward countered.

Towards the end of the match, Chen capitalized on a distraction from Stone to pick up the win with a backslide pin.

Result: Dante Chen defeated Bodhi Hayward (w/ Andre Chase) via pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

